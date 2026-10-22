Sony just killed its last 4K Blu-ray player — here are 3 remaining alternatives

Sony may finally be done making Blu-ray players. Sony Japan has discontinued the UBP-X700/K, the company's last UHD Blu-ray player.

The news comes from the Japanese blog Kunoku, which is also a Sony retailer. Per the post, sales of the X700 are ending today, October 22, in Japan.

I checked the Sony Japan store, which confirms that the player is discontinued. Under the listing, it reads (machine translated), "Out of stock. This item will not be restocked."

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Japan is Sony's home country, and while US and other international versions of the X700 are currently available, this portends the end of Sony's manufacturing of Blu-ray players.

The UBP-X700/K is just over a year old, having launched in May 2025, but it was also the only UHD Blu-ray player that Sony was selling anywhere.

Tom's Guide has reached out to Sony America about its Blu-ray players. and will update this article if the company responds.

For those of us who still enjoy physical media and the ownership it confers, three alternatives remain, though each has drawbacks.

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Available Blu-ray Players

Panasonic

Panasonic is now the only major company producing Blu-ray players. As of this writing, the Panasonic USA website only lists three players as in stock, two of which are capable of playing 4K or UHD discs.

Panasonic, fortunately, makes excellent Blu-ray players. The main drawback is the price. Even the budget option, the Panasonic DP-UB15P-K costs $299, though we've seen it on sale around $239.

The high-end, but recommended, Panasonic DP-UB820-K regularly retails for $649, but as of this writing, it is on sale for $539 at Amazon.

For the exact middle of the lineup, the Panasonic DP-UB240-K will fit more than the UB15P while being a bit cheaper than the UB820. And right now, the DP-UB240-K is on sale for $299 at Amazon, $70 off the normal $369 price.

Panasonic DP-UB420-K: was $369 now $299 at Amazon Panasonic's UB420 supports Dolby Vision, 4K streaming, DVD and UHD playback. It's also hi-res for music and audio playback as well as HDR10+. The picture processing is excellent. It also offers Wi-Fi connectivity, which not every Blu-ray player has.

PlayStation 5

(Image credit: Sony)

Ironically, as Sony faces immense backlash over the announcement that it would stop producing physical PS5 game discs, the PlayStation 5 (disc version) is still a pretty decent Blu-ray player.

The big drawback here is that the PS5 does not support Dolby Vision or HDR10+. Also, the DualSense controller sucks for navigating media. You can purchase a PS5 media remote for $29, and I've found that it works perfectly for controlling your PS5 and movies.

More recently, the PS5 has gotten more expensive. Currently, you can get a PS5 with a disc drive for $649, more expensive than even the priciest Panasonic Blu-ray player, though it does play games. And that's not even mentioning the $1,000+ PS5 Pro.

Availability is also an issue, with scalpers and even resellers like GameStop selling normal PS5s for close to $1500.

Sony PlayStation 5: $649 at Amazon The PS5 is a great console with access to hundreds of excellent games, both new and from Sony's back catalog. As a Blu-ray player, it can play most discs, including 4K and DVDs, though the console doesn't offer Dolby Vision or HDR10 support.

Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Xbox Series X has all the same bonuses and flaws as the PS5. It can play Blu-rays, gives you access to Xbox's library of games, and offers streaming. Like the PS5 , the Series X does not support Dolby Vision for Blu-rays, and the console has only gotten more expensive in the last year.

As of this writing, the 1TB disc-drive version of the Xbox Series X is even more expensive than Sony's option at $798. But if you want an Xbox, it is an option.

Xbox Series X : $798 at Amazon The Xbox Series X is expensive, but it can play Blu-rays and the entire Xbox library both physically and digitally. The Xbox controller is still one of the best in the business. You can also get access to Game Pass, which will let you play more games for a subscription price.

Potential alternatives

While LG, Oppo, Pioneer, Samsung and Sony have left the Blu-ray business, other companies may be stepping up to fill the void.

Earlier this month, FlatpanelsHD reported on several new brands making UHD Blu-ray players, from the Australian companies and Gotham Audio and Laser to Chinese firms GEIC Krovatar.

Per FlatpanelsHD, the Gotham Audio and Laser players are only available in Australia, but they are region-unlocked, so if you wanted to try one of them out, they should play your discs.

Krovotar sells a UHD player for $369 on Amazon. The white-label brand DpBlue has the DP-5300 for sale for $340. Reviews on Amazon seem mostly positive for both, but many customers pointed out that the DpBlue player only comes with remotes labeled in Mandarin, so you might need to learn some new characters.

I want to note that Tom's Guide has not reviewed or tested any of these players and can't speak to the quality of these devices.

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