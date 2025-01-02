Amazon's winter sale has officially started. If there's anything you couldn't score on Black Friday, no worries — a bunch of my favorite items are being discounted, so you can give your home, entertainment center or appliances a refresh for the new year without going over budget.

For starters, the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (Wi-Fi/256GB) is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon ($200 off.) With its blazing fast performance and gorgeous OLED display, this is truly the ultimate tablet from Apple and it's only gotten better after this discount. Plus, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is now $49 at Amazon. This is the best smart speaker we've tested and it's now on sale for a huge 50% off.

Check out my favorite deals in Amazon's winter sale below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage for more savings.

Best deals now

LEGO sets starting at $9: at Amazon Right now, Amazon has dozens of LEGO sets on sale across all the popular franchises. Deals start as low as $9, but you can save up to $80 depending on the set. Whether you need more activities to keep your kids occupied, or simply want to treat yourself, now is a great time to pick up a new set (or two.)

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Anker Soundcore P20i Wireless Earbuds: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds boast 10mm drivers to deliver powerful sound and have up to 10 hours of battery life, with a convenient charging case that ups the total lifespan to 30 hours.

Logitech POP Mouse: was $39 now $19 at Amazon 50% off! The Logitech POP Mouse is a colorful and compact wireless Bluetooth mouse with a 24-month battery life and the ability to pair with up to three devices. Quiet buttons mean it won't annoy co-workers and the ambidextrous design lets you use it with either hand. Plus, the mouse weighs just 2.89 ounces, so it won't weigh down your bag.

Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter & Duvet Insert: was $29 now $22 at Amazon This Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter is the best comforter we've tested for shoppers on a budget. It's also a great option for those looking for a hypoallergenic duvet. Made from polyester and microfiber 300gsm down alternative fill, this lightweight plush comforter can also be easily converted into a duvet insert with the 8 built-in corner and side loops. The box-stitched design keeps it fluffy for long without the risk of clumping or losing shape.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Reebok Nano Gym: was $99 now from $68 @ Amazon

The Reebok Nano Gym ticks all the boxes for plyometrics and versatile training, allowing you to run, lift, jump and race in style without the hefty price tag. We rank them as the best cross training shoes we've tested and love their comfortable, supportive fit.

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

WD_BLACK WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Gaming SSD: was $129 now $91 at Amazon With options from 1TB to 4TB (and everything in between,) the WD_BLACK series has more than enough to improve the memory on your PS5 or Laptop. With a little work, you will never have to worry about filling up your memory again.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 at Amazon If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Oral-B Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and it’s Bluetooth enabled to give you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. You also get three replacement brush heads and a travel case.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Lowest price! The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Amazon This ultra lightweight stick vacuum easily converts to a hand vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your home from floor to ceiling. It includes specialized tools to pick up pet hair and debris and an extra large capacity dust cup. It even features powerful lights on the handheld vacuum and nozzle to help reveal hidden messes around your home.

TCL 65" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $698 at Amazon TCL's QM7 is the definition of value and one of the least-expensive gaming TVs you can get. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when playing your favorite games.