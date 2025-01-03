Huge Walmart weekend sale just launched from $9 — I found the 21 best deals on TVs, Lego, Apple Watch and more
Score top deals on TVs, appliances, Crocs, Lego and more in Walmart's sale
The first weekend of 2025 is here, and with it comes a ton of great deals in Walmart's latest sale. Now's a great time to shop anything you didn't score on Black Friday or any gifts that were missed off your Christmas list.
For starters, you can grab Lego sets on sale from $9 at Walmart. Want my advice? Snag a couple to put away for next year's holiday gifts. Plus, the LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV is on sale for $798 at Walmart. That's $400 off and a super cheap price for an OLED TV in this size, so get it while you can.
Check out my favorite Walmart deals below. For more, see our Walmart promo codes guide, and the 21 deals I'd get in Amazon's winter sale.
Quick Links
- shop all holiday deals at Walmart
- Lego sale: deals from $9
- Ninja appliances: deals from $14
- Crocs sale: deals from $15
- Switch/PS5 game sale: deals from $17
- Roku Indoor Camera SE: was $26 now $19
- Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera: was $67 now $57
- Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $119
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $285
- Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329
- Lenovo 15.6" LOQ Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $599
- LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798
- Roku 75" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,298 now $998
- Asus OLED Copilot+ Laptop: was $1,199 now $999
Editor's Choice
Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.
Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart
Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).
Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.
PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $17. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Walmart
I've become a huge Crocs fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.
Roku's indoor smart camera has seen a tasty discount. In our Roku Indoor Camera SE review we liked that it was easy to set up and use, and it provided sharp color night vision to boot. It's even better if you have other Roku devices, as you can view the video feed on your Roku TV or streaming device.
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon
The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.
Originally released on the Wii U, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a 2D side-scrolling adventure for the whole family. It packs the entire original base game and even includes the New Super Luigi U expansion pack. This must-play Mario title has dropped in price by $10.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon
Not only will this affordable instant camera make all your shots look retro and aesthetic, this specific deal comes with a free roll of film. The 5-inch size means the camera will fit into your hand easily and you'll be shooting vintage-style pics in no time.
This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.
An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
The Samsung Odyssey G5 is on sale for just $179 right now. It packs heaps of gaming performance, including 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and QHD resolution for stunning visuals. It's also curved for a more immersive experience.
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $298 @ Amazon
This 65-inch display has every app you could possibly want as well as plenty of ports for games consoles and more. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand. We like this TV because it uses the Roku platform as its OS and it's a great pick for shoppers on an extra tight budget.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
This PS5 Disc model includes the full PS5 console experience including the disc drive for physical copies and 1TB of storage space for digital downloads. This pack includes Fortnite freebies such as an Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Wrap, Drum Instrument, Boost, Wheels, Trail and 1,000 V-Bucks.
This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.
Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
One of the best Roku TV on shelves has to be the Pro Series Mini-LED. This TV is a fantastic choice for those wanting excellent performance and simplicity. It delivers vibrant visuals, enhanced brightness and Roku's intuitive platform. Offering a premium experience at a lower cost, it’s definitely a deal worth grabbing.
QLED TVs are all about high brightness and great contrast, both of which the Samsung QN90D delivers in spades. Right now, the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is $800 off, and if you're looking to replace a TV in a room with too much ambient light, the QN90D is a great pick.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.