Huge Walmart weekend sale just launched from $9 — I found the 21 best deals on TVs, Lego, Apple Watch and more

The first weekend of 2025 is here, and with it comes a ton of great deals in Walmart's latest sale. Now's a great time to shop anything you didn't score on Black Friday or any gifts that were missed off your Christmas list.

For starters, you can grab Lego sets on sale from $9 at Walmart. Want my advice? Snag a couple to put away for next year's holiday gifts. Plus, the LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV is on sale for $798 at Walmart. That's $400 off and a super cheap price for an OLED TV in this size, so get it while you can.

Check out my favorite Walmart deals below. For more, see our Walmart promo codes guide, and the 21 deals I'd get in Amazon's winter sale.

Editor's Choice

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $17. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Walmart

I've become a huge Crocs fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.

JBL Tune 520BT Headphones: was $49 now $34 at Walmart A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Price check: $34 @ Amazon

Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE: was $67 now $57 at Walmart Not only will this affordable instant camera make all your shots look retro and aesthetic, this specific deal comes with a free roll of film. The 5-inch size means the camera will fit into your hand easily and you'll be shooting vintage-style pics in no time.

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $119 at Walmart This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G5: was $249 now $179 at Walmart The Samsung Odyssey G5 is on sale for just $179 right now. It packs heaps of gaming performance, including 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and QHD resolution for stunning visuals. It's also curved for a more immersive experience.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $285 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $298 @ Amazon

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart This 65-inch display has every app you could possibly want as well as plenty of ports for games consoles and more. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand. We like this TV because it uses the Roku platform as its OS and it's a great pick for shoppers on an extra tight budget.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $994 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.