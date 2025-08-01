Massive Amazon weekend sale is live from $3 — here's 37 deals on patio furniture, back to school essentials and more

The weekend has finally arrived — and if you're ready to indulge in a little retail therapy, we have some good news for you. Amazon is currently hosting a huge summer sale with deals on anything and everything you could possibly imagine.

First up, if you're heading back to school, the retailer is discounting tons of essentials you'll want for the new semester — apparel, furniture, small appliances, dorm decor and more with up to 40% off. Looking to spruce up your patio? Amazon has plenty of outdoor items to suit your summer style.

And last but not least, my absolute favorite deal of the weekend is on the Apple MacBook Air 13", which is at its lowest-ever price of $799.

Below, I've listed all the best Amazon deals that I recommend shopping this weekend. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Editor's Choice

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. Right now, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

College essentials: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Whether you’re heading into your freshman year or returning to campus, Amazon has everything you need to get ready for the new school year ahead. From bedding and decor to storage and tech, you can save up to 40% off college essentials at Amazon.

Ninja appliances: deals from $49 @ Amazon

I'm a huge Ninja appliance fan. In addition to an air fryer, I also own a Ninja coffee maker. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, grills and more.

Garmin sale: deals from $189 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $169. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $189.

Request Invite Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon Listen up, Prime members. Sign into your account now to get access to purchase the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. There's no telling how much stock they have, so act fast!

Deals Under $25

HandFan Misting Fan: was $23 now $19 at Amazon This portable fan has three power settings, a low breeze, medium and high. On top of this, you can turn the misting setting on at any point to take advantage of the small water tank attached to it. With a handle that folds to create a stand, this fan is perfect for a bedside table, on-the-go travel or just throughout your home. It’s rechargeable and comes with a USB-C cable. Despite its small size, it boasts an impressive battery life of up to 10 hours.

Roku Streaming Stick HD 2025: was $29 now $19 at Amazon While we recommend 4K streaming devices over HD, this option from Roku is great if you don't have a 4K TV. You'll get access to the excellent Roku streaming interface, all the streaming services you could want and voice controls via the Roku remote.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $19 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $25 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

TVs

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $329 now $249 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

Insignia 65" F50 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $299 at Amazon Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 65-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $698 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Cushionnaire sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this summer but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now 30% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins on sale from $54 (was $110, pictured).

New Balance sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel. Whether you're looking for a training shoe, a casual pair of sneakers or some new fitness clothing, there's a little something for everyone in the New Balance sale.

Patio Furniture

Flash Furniture Mystic Folding Patio Sling Chairs: was $102 now $48 at Amazon A set of outdoor folding chairs for under $50? That's a total steal in my book. The chairs feature a foldable design for easy storage and transport to your favorite outdoor spots. They feature UV fade and weather resistant powder coated rust-resistant frames that hold up to 300 lbs.

Cekene Round Outdoor Rug: was $65 now $49 at Amazon This rug is perfect for outdoor spaces and has an extremely affordable price. The rug it’s made from durable plastic straw material that's both hard-wearing and waterproof. It’s also reversible, with an eye-catching, modern, vintage design. What’s more, these rugs are versatile and can also be placed on a lawn, deck, balcony or even garage.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $94 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Best Choice Pop Up Canopy Tent: was $159 now $109 at Amazon Sure, you could bring an umbrella to the beach — but why not bring a full on tent for even more comfort and protection from the sun? The tent is easy to set up and will offer shade in just one minute. It also comes with a rolling storage case for easy transportation.

Coleman Roadtrip 225: was $364 now $299 at Amazon Need a portable grill that's ready to hit the road? This Coleman grill is over $100 off on Amazon. Ideal for camping, tailgating and roadtrips, the versatile appliance has quick-fold legs and wheels, as well as an easy setup and tear-down. It's perfect to bring along on any outdoor adventure.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $599 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Appliances

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The FlexBreeze HydroGo is selling out fast. This innovative and portable cooling solution brings the breeze both indoors and outdoors. Plus, with cutting-edge misting technology, it creates a spa-like cooling effect that will see temperatures dropping and life in the sunshine improving. With rechargeable batteries, it can last up to 12 hours, keeping you cool and comfy.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville: was $139 now $109 at Amazon This limited-edition Pop+ Nespresso machine is now available in a gorgeous pistachio green. The color of the summer brings a striking retro vibe to a modern machine that can brew a range of coffee sizes with the touch of a button.

Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $139 now $114 at Amazon This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.

Shark Upright Vacuum: was $219 now $187 at Amazon It may look basic, but this upright vacuum has swivel steering and a detachable pod for easy cleaning of stairs and under furniture, and it's ideal for pet hair, too. A HEPA filter can trap 99.9% of allergens as well!

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU AC: was $249 now $189 at Amazon The dog days of summer are here and if you're still looking for an air conditioner, Amazon has this 6,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale for $199. It's $50 off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room.

Wearables

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.