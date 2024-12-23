When could ‘Sonic 3’ come to streaming? Here’s our best guess

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" just raced into theaters and it's shaping up to be the biggest, wildest ride yet. This time around, Sonic and the gang are going head-to-head with Shadow the Hedgehog — basically the dark and brooding version of our favorite blue blur. If you've played the games, you know this is a big deal; Shadow's arrival usually means things are about to get serious.

The whole crew is back: Ben Schwartz bringing his zippy charm as Sonic, James Marsden as the ever-patient Tom, Colleen O'Shaughnessey killing it as Tails, and Idris Elba being absolutely perfect as Knuckles. And this time around, Keanu Reeves will appear as Shadow himself.

After the first two movies crushed it at the box office (we're talking nearly $900 million combined ... not too shabby), everyone's hyped to see what happens next. Unfortunately, the only way to see it right now will be at the theater. Wondering when you might be able to enjoy it from the comfort of your home? We've got some thoughts about that.

Where will 'Sonic 3' stream?

After "Sonic 3" finishes its theatrical run, it'll eventually speed its way onto Paramount Plus. That's pretty much a given since Paramount handles the franchise and both previous "Sonic" flicks ended up there.

But if want to mark your calendar, you might want to use a pencil. While Paramount Plus is definitely the streaming destination, the "when" is a bit fuzzy. At the very least, you can rest assured knowing that you can prepare by having a Paramount Plus subscription.

Our "Sonic 3" streaming release speculation

So, when might you be able to check out Sonic and crew's latest escapades? Based on Paramount's typical release patterns, you might be waiting awhile — though maybe not as long as you think. Most Paramount flicks hit premium video-on-demand platforms like Amazon about a month after their theater run, which you will probably be able to rent or buy "Sonic 3's" digital release sometime in January 2025.

But here's the thing. "Sonic 2" switched things up a bit. Instead of the usual quick digital release, Paramount held onto it longer and dropped it on PVOD and Paramount Plus on the same day. Since "Sonic 3" is expected to be another big hit it's plausible that the company might pull the same move again. That puts it in the February 2025 time frame.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until then, you'll have to catch the blue blur and his frenemies on the big screen. But honestly, if you're a big "Sonic" fan already, that might not be such a bad thing.

What is 'Sonic 3' about?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer 2 (2024 Movie) Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

"Sonic 3," or its full name "Sonic the Hedgehog 3", explores the origins of Shadow the Hedgehog, a powerful new antagonist whose abilities surpass anything Sonic and his friends have encountered before.

Drawing inspiration from games like "Sonic Adventure 2" and "Shadow the Hedgehog", the third adventure in the "Sonic" animated film series looks to be chock-full of more fan service tailored to those who can't get enough of the Blue Blur in their lives.

It brings together Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they face their greatest challenge yet, forcing them to consider an uneasy alliance with their long-time nemesis, Doctor Robotnik. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, the scrappy little team must work together to confront Shadow's devastating powers. And his gun. Yes, Shadow wields a gun, if you're unfamiliar with the character.

This installment features returning stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden as Tom, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles, while welcoming newcomers Krysten Ritter and Jorma Taccone to the cast. Oh, and there are two Jim Carreys running around, so take that for what you will.