Last chance! Nintendo's holiday Switch game sale ends this weekend — 15 deals I'd buy from $4
Score deals on some of the best Switch games in Nintendo's sale
Switch fans everywhere are waiting with bated breath for Nintendo Switch 2 news. While you wait, you can take advantage of the amazing deals in Nintendo's holiday sale. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are seeing massive price reductions. However, these Nintendo Store deals only last until January 5th at 11.59 p.m. PT, so act fast!
Right now, you can get the beautiful and moving cozy game Spiritfarer for just $4 at Nintendo. Or, if you're in the mood for something a bit more lively, Sonic Mania is on sale for $7 at Nintendo. Its tight, fast-paced 2D platforming levels make it one of the best Sonic games released in years.
Check out the deals I recommend in Nintendo's holiday sale below. I've also included some deals on physical game copies at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. For more savings, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's winter sale.
- Spiritfarer: was $29 now $4
- Sonic Mania: was $19 now $7
- Cult of the Lamb: was $24 now $12
- Just Dance 2025: was $49 now $29
- Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $41
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword: was $59 now $41
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $24 @ Walmart
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: was $49 now $34 @ Walmart
- Sonic vs Shadow Generations: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe: was $59 now $41 @ Walmart
- Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $42 @ Walmart
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom: was $69 now $44 @ Woot
- The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: was $59 now $49 @ Woot
Nintendo Switch game deals
Try to beat 200 fast-paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics-based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character precisely to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.
The hotly anticipated Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics features legendary games like X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom 2, all in one compilation. Each game is recreated faithfully with new modes that make them better than ever.
Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package and perfectly timed ahead of the theatrical release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.
This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. Despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.
Head back to Dreamland with Kirby and friends! This easygoing platformer is excellent for couch co-op, and it's filled with cute characters, beautiful visuals and lots of collectibles to hunt for.
This take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world. This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's a good thing.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities, such as Ultrahand and Fuse, to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Price check: $57 @ Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sees the titular Princess setting off on her own full adventure for the first time. You'll need to wield the power of "Echoes" of items and monsters from throughout the realm to save Hyrule from a series of mysterious rifts.
Price check: $54 @ Amazon
