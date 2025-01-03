Last chance! Nintendo's holiday Switch game sale ends this weekend — 15 deals I'd buy from $4

Switch fans everywhere are waiting with bated breath for Nintendo Switch 2 news. While you wait, you can take advantage of the amazing deals in Nintendo's holiday sale. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are seeing massive price reductions. However, these Nintendo Store deals only last until January 5th at 11.59 p.m. PT, so act fast!

Right now, you can get the beautiful and moving cozy game Spiritfarer for just $4 at Nintendo. Or, if you're in the mood for something a bit more lively, Sonic Mania is on sale for $7 at Nintendo. Its tight, fast-paced 2D platforming levels make it one of the best Sonic games released in years.

Check out the deals I recommend in Nintendo's holiday sale below. I've also included some deals on physical game copies at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. For more savings, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's winter sale.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $24 at Walmart Try to beat 200 fast-paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics-based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character precisely to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $39 at Amazon This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. Despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.