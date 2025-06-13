Amazon weekend sale live from $4 — here’s 31 deals I’d shop on Carhartt apparel, Yeti, grills, TVs, appliances and more

Amazon’s sales are looking especially great this weekend. Right now Amazon’s sale section is full of discounts on everything from apparel to appliances, and I’ve found a bunch of awesome deals you don’t want to miss.

For starters, right now you can shop Carhartt apparel from $4. This is the perfect place to find gifts for Dad, as well as apparel to help you beat the heat this summer. Or, if you’re looking to keep cool and hydrated, you can get up to 20% off select Yeti tumblers and coolers at Amazon.

Or, if you’re more interested in staying indoors and catching up on your favorite shows, our choice for the best TV is now on sale for $150 off. That’s the Hisense 65-inch U8N 4K Mini-LED TV on sale for $899 at Amazon.

Check out all my favorite Amazon deals below. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d get from $19 in Best Buy’s weekend sale.

My favorite deals

Carhartt sale: deals from $4 @ Amazon

If you're in need of the perfect gift for Dad, there's a massive Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. He is sure to love a rugged wardrobe refresh — and with deals starting from $4, you'll love the prices, too. Just check your delivery times to make sure it'll arrive for Father's Day.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

YETI has some great deals to help you stay cool and hydrated, with deals on tumblers and coolers starting as low a $17.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399 now $299 at Amazon You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.

TVs

Sony 85" X90L LED TV: was $1,499 now $1,398 at Amazon Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts. There are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for cinematic movie enjoyers.

Apparel

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $17 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt : was $24 now $18 at Amazon This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.

Skechers Camdenn-Metallic Skies Sneaker (Women's): was $39 now $23 at Amazon These Skechers are on sale for a great starting price, so don't sleep on this deal. They have a pretty metallic pattern across the side, with a super comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole underfoot. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.

Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Shoes (Men's): was $165 now $123 at Amazon Starting at just $123, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. The Gel-Kayano 31 is the latest version of Asics' popular stability shoe, with the main updates being a new outsole material and a more breathable upper. We called it "Asics' top stability shoe" in our Asics Gel-Kayano 31 review. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.

Patio furniture

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Apple

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.

Apple iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Appliances

Headphones

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.