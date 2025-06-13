Amazon weekend sale live from $4 — here’s 31 deals I’d shop on Carhartt apparel, Yeti, grills, TVs, appliances and more
Don’t miss this weekend’s best Amazon deals
Amazon’s sales are looking especially great this weekend. Right now Amazon’s sale section is full of discounts on everything from apparel to appliances, and I’ve found a bunch of awesome deals you don’t want to miss.
For starters, right now you can shop Carhartt apparel from $4. This is the perfect place to find gifts for Dad, as well as apparel to help you beat the heat this summer. Or, if you’re looking to keep cool and hydrated, you can get up to 20% off select Yeti tumblers and coolers at Amazon.
Or, if you’re more interested in staying indoors and catching up on your favorite shows, our choice for the best TV is now on sale for $150 off. That’s the Hisense 65-inch U8N 4K Mini-LED TV on sale for $899 at Amazon.
Check out all my favorite Amazon deals below. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d get from $19 in Best Buy’s weekend sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals
- Carhartt sale: deals from $4
- Timberland sale: deals from $9
- YETI sale: up to 20% off
- Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $17
- Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Garmin sale: up to 37% off
- TV sale: deals from $79
- Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89
- Ninja Crispi: was $179 now $159
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier HP152: was $249 now $199
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299
- MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
- LG 42" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,396 now $1,296
My favorite deals
Carhartt sale: deals from $4 @ Amazon
If you're in need of the perfect gift for Dad, there's a massive Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. He is sure to love a rugged wardrobe refresh — and with deals starting from $4, you'll love the prices, too. Just check your delivery times to make sure it'll arrive for Father's Day.
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
YETI has some great deals to help you stay cool and hydrated, with deals on tumblers and coolers starting as low a $17.
Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.
Garmin sale: up to 37% off @ Amazon
Amazon is taking up to 37% off a range of Garmin smartwatches, GPS, range finders and more. The sale includes some of our favorite models, like the Garmin Forerunner 265 on sale for $349.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are far more than just a pair of specs with a camera. Meta AI features give them all the smarts to answer any questions about the world around you. All of this is underpinned by a stellar-looking set of specs that feel great to wear all-day round. Plus, boasting water resistance always helps.
Price check: $239 @ Meta
You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.
If you want a versatile outdoor cooker, this Ninja grill is the answer. Our Ninja FlexFlame Grill review praised its excellent cooking and smoking performance. Plus, with its easy set up and speedy heat-up time, you'll be able to get grilling in a flash. On the downside, it requires electricity, and it gets pricy if you want to add Ninja accessories.
TVs
The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts. There are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for cinematic movie enjoyers.
Apparel
Carhartt sale: deals from $4 @ Amazon
If you're in need of the perfect gift for Dad, there's a massive Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. He is sure to love a rugged wardrobe refresh — and with deals starting from $4, you'll love the prices, too. Just check your delivery times to make sure it'll arrive for Father's Day.
Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.
These Skechers are on sale for a great starting price, so don't sleep on this deal. They have a pretty metallic pattern across the side, with a super comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole underfoot. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.
Starting at just $123, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. The Gel-Kayano 31 is the latest version of Asics' popular stability shoe, with the main updates being a new outsole material and a more breathable upper. We called it "Asics' top stability shoe" in our Asics Gel-Kayano 31 review. Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color.
Patio furniture
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.
Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.
Apple
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price. The MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Appliances
The Ninja Crispi is an air fryer like no other. With a removable air frying lid and a selection of glass containers that can be used to prep, store, cook and serve your food in one go, it's reinvented what you can do with the best air fryers. The Ninja Crispi Cooking System includes a cooking pod, two cooking and storage containers, complete with lids and crisper plates.
We gave this model an excellent 4-star rating in our Shark NeverChange air purifier review and named it the best air purifier for small spaces. It suits rooms up to 650 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology that releases a fresh scent in the air.
Headphones
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
Stay safe and motivated on your runs with the Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones, now 31% off. With an IP67 rating, they’re rain and sweat-proof — perfect for outdoor workouts.
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $298 @ Walmart | $299 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.