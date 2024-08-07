Huge Walmart back-to-school sale from $7 — 15 deals I'd buy on laptops, TVs, furniture and more
Get ready to return to the classroom with these Walmart back-to-school deals
It pays to be prepared, and the Walmart back-to-school sale is here to help you get anything you need for the school year. Whether you're looking for a laptop, dorm furniture or a new backpack, now's the time to make some savings. Even if you're not a student, you can benefit from this sale because Walmart is discounting some of our favorite TVs, tablets and headphones too.
Right now Walmart has dorm decor on sale from $7. You can get rugs, lamps, mirrors and more in this sale. There are also dorm-friendly appliances on sale from $9. Sure, it's not an essential, but who could resist a MyMini Waffle Maker on sale for just $89?
Keep scrolling to see my favorite deals in Walmart's sale. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Adidas sale, my favorite Skechers deals at Amazon, and our back to school sales guide. Additionally, check out our roundup of the best Walmart promo codes.
Best Walmart back to school deals
Decor sale: deals from $7 @ Walmart
Kit out your dorm (or entire home) with these sales on home decor. Desk lamps, curtains, picture frames, mirrors and more are discounted. This Noahas 5' x 8' pink fluffy carpet (pictured) is on sale for $38.
Dorm appliance sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Walmart has dorm-friendly appliances on sale from $9. The sale includes microwaves, blenders, toasters, mini-fridges and more. Brands like Ninja, Keurig, Galanz and more are represented here.
College backpacks: deals from $11 @ Walmart
Walmart has deals on college-ready backpacks from $11. The sale includes backpacks from Reebok, JanSport and more.
Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Plus, note that Amazon and Best Buy have some cheaper sets.
Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $64 @ Best Buy
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart
These Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support, weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."
Price check: $129 @ Amazon | $149 @ Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): was $199 now $159 @ Walmart
Act fast! This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This is one of the best Switch deals I've ever seen, and I doubt it'll stay in stock long. Get it while you can.
Price check: $199 @ Target
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $319 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $235 @ Walmart
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $298 @ Amazon | $299 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $308 @ Walmart
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.
Price check: $398 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart
We had a lot of praise for this tablet in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review. We loved its bright, beautiful 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, long battery life and strong speakers. You also get a decent cameras and good performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Plus, the S Pen stylus is included, which is great for drawing and taking notes. Just note that the newer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now available.
Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Walmart
This budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.
Price check: $448 @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
Acer Nitro 5: was $999 now $799 @ Walmart
The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 4050 GPU. Alternatively, Best Buy has this laptop with a Ryzen 5 7535HS processor on sale for $799.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
