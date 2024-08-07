Amazon’s epic Skechers sale has sneakers and apparel from $16 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy now

Love the comfort and support of Skechers? You'll want to check out Amazon's epic Skechers sale. This retailer is slashing the prices of Skechers sneakers and apparel as low as $16.

The Skechers Bobs B Cute on sale from $25 at Amazon. They're a great buy for the summer due to their Skechers Memory Foam insole — they're comfortable, easy to slip on and they go with everything.

Prices vary by your choice of size and color on Amazon, so check any different color options in your size to find the best deal. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Adidas sale.

Skechers deals — Sneakers/shoes

Skechers Women's Meditation Ocean Breeze: was $40 now from $22 @ Amazon

These Skechers sandals just scream "summer." They come in black or brown, and have a pretty braided strap. Reviewers on Amazon like their comfortable fit and report that the strap won't cause blisters.

Skechers Women's Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat: was $42 now from $25 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and are a bit more narrow overall than a typical slipper to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute: was $45 now from $25 @ Amazon

These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the supportive memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.

Skechers Men's Tantric-Copano Flip-Flop: was $40 now from $26 @ Amazon

These Skechers sandals are durable, dependable and go well with pretty much everything. Their Luxe Foam soles cradle and support the feet.

Skechers Men's Nampa Groton: was $56 now from $28 @ Amazon

Score a great deal on these Skechers Nampa Groton. These simple shoes look smart and have a super comfortable Skechers Memory Foam footbed. They're also slip resistant, making them a solid choice for work days.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now from $31 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Lite: was $70 now from $37 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk Lite are seriously comfortable walking shoes with fantastic arch support. Its wide toe box, responsive 5 Gen cushioning and simple pull-on design make this an excellent option for just about anybody.

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer: was $70 now from $40 @ Amazon

For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafers. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort: was $60 now from $45 @ Amazon

The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are 30% off at Amazon right now. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0: was $92 now from $48 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.

Skechers Women's Uno- Stand On Air Sneaker: was $79 now from $50 @ Amazon

Featuring an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a Skech-Air visible air-cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to cushion and support your feet. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability.

Skechers deals — Apparel

Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: was $39 now $16 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. They have exterior side pockets and a spandex blend fabric with 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Men's On The Road Tee: was $29 now from $20 @ Amazon

A perfect workout companion, this Skechers t-shirt is on sale from $20. Its lightweight fabric is breathable and moves with you as you stretch. Plus, it dries fast and wicks moisture away from your body.

Skechers Women's Godri Swift Club Sleeveless Polo: was $34 now from $20 @ Amazon

Snag a great deal on this light, comfortable Skechers sleeveless polo. Its moisture-wicking, breathable fabric make it a great choice whether you're working out or hanging out in the sun.