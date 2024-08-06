Adidas sale from $9 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers and apparel

Why spend the summer relaxing when you could be looking, feeling and performing your best in Adidas activewear? If you need shorts, tees or sneakers, you'll want to check out Amazon's Adidas sale.

Right now the Adidas Ultraboost Light are on sale from $79 at Amazon. These are our favorite Adidas running shoes due to their light, supportive feel underfoot. After this discount, they're a great buy. Plus, you can get the Adidas Adilette Slides on sale from $18 at Amazon. These comfortable sandals are a must-have for the hot weather season.

Prices on shoes and apparel tend vary by your choice of size and color on Amazon, so to get the best deals, remember to check any different color options available in your size. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's sale.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Unisex Slides Sandals: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Adidas Adilette Clogs Slide Sandal: was $50 now from $31 @ Amazon

These Adidas clogs mix comfort with style. They slip on and off easily, have a contoured footbed and come in a bunch of different colors. They're also lightweight and dry fast, making them great beach shoes.

Adidas Women's EQ21 running shoes: was $80 now from $32 @ Amazon

The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.

Adidas Women's Breaknet Sleek Sneaker: was $65 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Adidas sneakers are a solid choice for casual wear. Reviewers love them for their comfortable Cloudform cushioned midsoles and simple, stylish looks. Once they're on sale, they're pretty much a must-buy.

Adidas Men's X_PLR Path Sneakers: was $110 now from $44 @ Amazon

Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot.

Adidas Men's Ultraboost Light Sneaker: was $190 now from $79 @ Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

Apparel

Adidas Women's Farm Rio Cropped Long Sleeve Training Shirt: was $15 now from $9 @ Amazon

This Adidas training shirt is on sale with a super-cheap starting price. Its bold print stands out from the crowd, and it offers a snug fit that hugs your body. The sleeves stay put thanks to the thumb cut-outs in the cuffs.

Adidas Women's Holidayz Cozy Velour Joggers: was $49 now from $9 @ Amazon

These Adidas joggers have seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. Made of soft, comfy velour, they're perfect for relaxing indoors.

Adidas Training Padded Bra: was $35 now $14 @ Amazon

This sports bra is designed for your sweatiest workouts. From HIIT sessions to boxing, this bra will keep you dry and cool no matter how sweaty you get. It features removable pads for optional coverage.

Adidas Women's Pacer 3-stripes Woven Shorts: was $25 now from $16 @ Amazon

These Adidas Women's Pacer Woven Shorts are a huge bargain. Despite their affordable price, reviewers on Amazon say they are soft and fit well. They also come in a bunch of colors, so you can match them to any outfit.

Adidas Men's Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks: was $20 now from $16 @ Amazon

Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.

Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon

These drawstring shorts offer the right mix of loose and snug so you can wear them out for a walk or to the gym. Moisture-absorbing AeroReady tech helps you stay dry and focused while the mesh inner briefs provide breathable support.

Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants: was $55 now from $21 @ Amazon

These Adidas track pants are a great deal after reductions that take up to 50% off. They have a regular fit, two zipped pockets to store your stuff and are made of sweat-wicking AeroReady material.

Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Jacket: was $50 now from $25 @ Amazon

The Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Jacket has seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. The jacket is made of moisture-wicking AeroReady fabric, and has zipped pockets at the sides to keep your stuff close at hand.