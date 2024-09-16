The 5 biggest Black Friday deals you need to know about now — date, retailers and more

The first Black Friday deals of 2024 will start in less than two weeks. While you may scoff at the idea of celebrating Black Friday before Halloween, various retailers will launch early Black Friday previews in the coming days and a good amount of these deals will be worthwhile.

This will be my 17th year covering Black Friday deals and if there's one thing I've learned over the last decade is that retailers will do anything to get consumers to shop ahead of November. That includes offering aggressive price cuts before the holiday season.

I'm not saying every October deal will be worth your time, but based on the sales I saw last year — I'm expecting a lot of good discounts in the weeks to come. For starters, Amazon is hosting its second Prime Big Deal Days next month promising a flurry of Prime Day deals. (Amazon has yet to announce an official date). This morning Best Buy and Target also shared their official holiday plans.

With so much happening next month, it's easy to get overwhelmed or lost in the sea of deals. So I've created this cheat sheet of sales to expect along with deals I recommend looking out for.

1. Best Buy (Sept. 27)

Best Buy is kicking off Black Friday season in September! The retailer is hosting a My Best Buy members-only sale that runs from September 27 through September 29. (Check out my primer on My Best Buy memberships for a breakdown on pricing and benefits). You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members. In addition to the sale, Plus and Total Members who spend $500 or more between September 27 and October 20 will receive a $50 reward certificate to use on a future Best Buy purchase.

New this year, Best Buy will host an Apple Trade-Up Event where you can trade-in old Apple gear for new devices. My Best Buy Plus and Total members will get 10% more on select Apple trade-ins.

Pro tip: Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for OLED TV deals and Apple deals. If you're looking for the least expensive OLED TV, Best Buy is usually the place to go.

September 27-29: My Best Buy members sale

My Best Buy members sale September 30 through October 13: Apple trade-up event

Apple trade-up event October 21: Prep for the Holidays sale

Prep for the Holidays sale October 25: Three-day gaming sales event

2. Target (Oct. 6)

Target's holiday deals will include gifts starting as low as $5. The retailer will kick off the holiday season with its Target Circle Week deals event, which runs from October 6 through October 12.

Target's popular Deal of the Day program will make a return this year with new one-day-only deals available each day of Target Circle Week. It will also return November 1 through the rest of the season for Target Circle members. (You can join Target Circle at Target.com for free). It's hard to tell what items will be on sale without more specific details, but Target is usually great for discounts on toys, apparel, home decor, and small home appliances.

Pro tip: Target tends to offer great deals on toys, video games, and accessories. It's a great go-to if you're looking for stocking stuffers, but aren't quite sure what you want.

October 6-12: Target Circle Week + Deal of the Day

Target Circle Week + Deal of the Day November 1-December 31: Deal of the Day (for Target Circle members only)

3. Amazon (Oct.)

Amazon has already confirmed Prime Big Deals Days will make a return next month, but we're still waiting on an official date. Last year, the 48-hour sale started on October 10, so my guess is the sale will happen either the first or second week of October. Last year's sale was filled with excellent Apple Watch deals, TV deals, iPad deals, and deals on kitchen appliances. However, the biggest price cuts were reserved for Amazon's own hardware.

Pro tip: The best Amazon deals next month will likely focus on Amazon's own hardware. I also expect Amazon to offer great deals on Apple's latest gear, such as the new AirPods and Apple Watches. I would also keep an eye on Amazon's new line of Panasonic 4K OLED TVs.

4. Home Depot

Last year, Home Depot held its first ever Home Depot Decor Days sale on October 5 through October 9. They named it the "biggest style savings of the year" with deals on furniture, home decor, and more. The event proved to be a success with aggressive discounts I hadn't seen before. I don't know if the Home Depot Decor Days sale will make a return in 2024, but it's a sale I'll be looking out for next month.

Pro tip: Last year's sale focused on furniture and decor. Make sure to keep an eye on Home Depot's decor page for any early deals.

5. Walmart

Walmart has yet to announce its 2024 holiday plans. However, last year Walmart held a Black Friday preview sale that ran from October 9 through October 12. In the past, Walmart has also held major sales events in the lead up to Thanksgiving with exclusive deals for its Walmart Plus members. There are lots of member benefits, especially around the holidays, so if you've been curious to join, this could be the best time.

Pro tip: One of the best deals Walmart offers during the holidays is a 50% off discount on its own Walmart Plus membership. The retailer also tends to offer aggressive deals on 4K TVs, apparel, and kitchen appliances.

For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best Walmart promo codes).