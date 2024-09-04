Watch out, LG — Panasonic returns to US with two new OLED TVs

After eight years of absence, Panasonic is set to return to the U.S. TV market and it’s bringing with it two OLED TVs and a Mini-LED model that will give some of the best TVs some serious competition.

In early January, Panasonic announced the world's first OLED Fire TVs in the Panasonic Z95A and Z85A, which at the time were considered destined to remain in territories outside of the U.S. Those plans have seemingly changed, with Panasonic aiming to meet "the demand for high-quality picture performance" in tandem with "smart experiences that seamlessly integrate" with the best smart home devices.

Alongside the Z95A and Z85A OLED TVs is the W95A Mini-LED TV, which rounds out the Panasonic 2024 TV lineup. Each model comes equipped with a slew of awesome features, including a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos support, smart home controls, and even an ATSC 3.0 tuner.

Aside from the Z95A, which will only come in a 65-inch model, the rest of Panasonic's range are available in varied sizes starting from 55-inch to 85-inch. You can scoop one up today at retailers like Amazon, Costco, and more.

Panasonic's OLED market takeover

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic left the U.S. market all the way back in 2016 due to a number of factors, primarily over limited sales of its LCD TVs and increased competition from the likes of LG, Samsung, Hisense, and TCL. Now, it's set to make a triumphant return and it all starts with the Panasonic Z95A OLED TV.

Sporting LG Display's second-gen MLA panel and Panasonic's new HCX Pro AI processor MK II, the Z95A already is shaping to be among the best OLED TVs. Currently, the only TVs that use the second-gen MLA panel are the LG G4 OLED and LG M4 OLED TVs, which highlights just how advanced the Z95A is and it only gets better when you look to its audio system.

Its seven-channel 160W speaker is unheard of in the TV industry. Most modern TVs tend to use audio systems that range between 20W to 50W, with some of the more premium models, like the new Hisense U9N Mini-LED TV and its 82W speaker for example, not even surpassing 100W. This is why we tend to recommend the best soundbars for new TV purchases, but the Z95A might not need it.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

With its exceptional speaker system, you also have incredible control thanks to its Sound Focus feature, a bespoke audio setting that lets you choose specific cones of sound on a 180 degree range. This is ideal for those looking to finely attune their space, directing the TV sound to a particular best-seat-in-the-house or closer to a particular viewer, one that's elderly or hearing impaired.

And while its audio already proves exciting, the Z95A also brings to the table several awesome gaming features that should make owners of the best gaming PCs pleased. These include a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support, plus compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync — perfect for Star Wars Outlaws, Black Ops 6, and the like.

Most of the same features can be found on the cheaper Z85A model, but unlike its more premium brethren it comes in a 55-inch and 65-inch model, which cost $1,599 and $1,799 respectively. The Z95A will only be available in 65-inch and starts at $3,199, pitting it right alongside major competitors in the Sony A95L and Samsung S95D OLED TV.

Panasonic's LCD breadwinner

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic isn't just bringing two OLED TVs to market either, as it also has a new Mini-LED TV that's just as stacked as its counterparts. Where Panasonic's OLED lineup lacks in varied TV sizes, the W95A Mini-LED TV comes in a wide range of options, including 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch, starting at $1,299.

The W95A will also come equipped with many of the same features presented on the flagship OLED, though does have a less-powerful two channel 50W speaker system. You can, however, expect the range of HDR support, like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, as well as all of the same gaming functionality on the Z95A.

All of Panasonic's new offerings come equipped with Fire TV, gifting them access to the best streaming services, hands-free Alexa voice controls, and several smart home integrations. The former makes it incredibly easy for you to check varied devices across your home ecosystem, like live camera feeds, lighting and thermostat controls, and so much more.

Fire TV compatibility also offers you access to its so-called Ambient Experience, which is essentially software-based Samsung The Frame-like screensavers that enliven your display when not in use. You can even have Fire TV create you one with its built-in MLLM algorithm, which needs all but a mere prompt to build you your favorite art.

Panasonic's new lineup officially hits shelves today and you can find its range of OLED and Mini-LED offerings at Amazon, Costco, and several other retailers. Stick to Tom's Guide for full reviews releasing later this month.