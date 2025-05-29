Prime Day returns in July — 19 deals I'd shop ahead of Amazon's summer event
Avoid potential tariff increases with these early deals
Prime Day 2025 will be here before you know it. Sure, Father's Day and the 4th of July come first, but since its initial launch 10 years ago, Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday that overshadows all other summer shopping events.
Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed it'll celebrate Prime Day in July, but no specific date has been given. I've covered every Prime Day since 2015 and my best guess is that Prime Day 2025 will occur sometime in mid-July and it'll likely start on a Tuesday, as previous Prime Days have.
Although Prime Day is filled with hundreds of deals, there's no telling how recent tariff wars may affect this year's Prime Day deals. So below I've rounded up a few of my favorite Amazon deals you can get right now. Amazon services/hardware tend to see the lowest prices on Prime Day, so I've stayed away from those deals and focused more on apparel, outdoor furniture, and TVs.
For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop today's best Amazon deals
- Amazon Haul: Columbia, Under Armour from $5
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- Lego sale: deals from $8
- YETI sale: up to 20% off
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20
- UE Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $78
- TV sale: deals from $79
- Steel Mesh Lounge Chairs 2-Pack: was $129 now $99
- Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399
- MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $856
Best Amazon deals now
Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.
These midweight socks features a steel toe design and provide cushioning in all the right places. This 2-pack is available in Large or X-Large. It's sold via Amazon Haul.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is over 30% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.
These 4-inch long Adidas shorts provider a cool, silky feel against your skin. They're great for volleyball, running, or any sport. They're available in a handful of colors with various inseam sizes ranging from 3 inches to 5 inches. It's sold via Amazon Haul.
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
This is a simple but reliable polo that'll become a staple in your wardrobe. It wicks sweat off your body and dries fast to keep you cool and comfortable, and is also treated to fight odors.
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
Anyone who is instead looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. I really liked the speaker in my UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon's current TV sale slashes prices as low as $79. While the cheapest deals are on lower-resolution 720p and 1080p sets, you can also score great discounts on 4K sets. Best Buy and Walmart are running similar sales.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart
Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.
Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.
Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon
Amazon has select Traeger grill on sale from $389. The sale includes electric grills, wood pellet smokers, and portable grills. Prices start from $389 after discount.
If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.
The Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $698, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
