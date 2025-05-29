Prime Day returns in July — 19 deals I'd shop ahead of Amazon's summer event

Prime Day 2025 will be here before you know it. Sure, Father's Day and the 4th of July come first, but since its initial launch 10 years ago, Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday that overshadows all other summer shopping events.

Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed it'll celebrate Prime Day in July, but no specific date has been given. I've covered every Prime Day since 2015 and my best guess is that Prime Day 2025 will occur sometime in mid-July and it'll likely start on a Tuesday, as previous Prime Days have.

Although Prime Day is filled with hundreds of deals, there's no telling how recent tariff wars may affect this year's Prime Day deals. So below I've rounded up a few of my favorite Amazon deals you can get right now. Amazon services/hardware tend to see the lowest prices on Prime Day, so I've stayed away from those deals and focused more on apparel, outdoor furniture, and TVs.

For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Amazon deals now

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Adidas Techfit Volleyball Shorts (Women's): was $30 now $8 at Amazon These 4-inch long Adidas shorts provider a cool, silky feel against your skin. They're great for volleyball, running, or any sport. They're available in a handful of colors with various inseam sizes ranging from 3 inches to 5 inches. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $129 now $59 at Amazon Anyone who is instead looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $78 at Amazon The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. I really liked the speaker in my UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Char-Broil Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill: was $249 now $142 at Amazon Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.

Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon

Amazon has select Traeger grill on sale from $389. The sale includes electric grills, wood pellet smokers, and portable grills. Prices start from $389 after discount.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $856 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.