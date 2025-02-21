Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked with my favorite workout shorts — 15 picks from $9
Grab Lululemon workout apparel, accessories and more at great prices
Lululemon is one of my go-to brands for workout apparel. I've been using their gear for years and I've found the company's apparel to be durable, stylish, and comfortable to wear. It also tends to run pricey, which is why I always have my eye on their We Made Too Much section.
The good news is Lululemon just restocked its We Made Too Much section with items from $9. Some of my personal restocked favorites include the Lululemon Steady State Half Zip for $89. It's comfortable, casual, and can be worn for pretty much any occasion. There's also the Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless 7" Shorts for $39. These are my go-to shorts for pretty much every gym workout. (For my long summer runs, I prefer the shorter 5-inch shorts which are also on sale for $39).
Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out all different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.
Quick Links
- shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section
- Lululemon Beanie: was $48 now $24
- Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34
- Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39
- Lululemon Seamless Strappy Racerback Tank Top: was $58 now $39
- Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39
- Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie: was $98 now $49
- Lululemon Back To Life Sport Bottle: was $72 now $54
- Lululemon License to Train Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $54
- Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $79
- Lululemon Steady State Half Zip: was $128 now $89
Men
I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie in the colder months. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all winter.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also made with stretchy jersey material. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.
Pair these jersey sweatpants with a hoodie and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
The Metal Vent Tech Shirt is engineered specifically for running and training enthusiasts. Featuring minimal seams to minimize chafing and enhanced with elastane for superior stretch and shape retention, this shirt offers excellent comfort and durability.
This Lululemon sport bottle lets you hit your hydration goals in style. With a 32 oz capacity, it's vacuum insulated to keep your drinks cold for hours. It also has an easy open lid that's a cinch to use.
You can't beat a classic sweater, and this one can be styled in so many ways, like wearing it with some joggers for your rest day, or with jeans for an evening out.
Women
This tank top is a dependable companion for all kinds of workouts. Its long cut gives you some extra coverage and it's stetchy and naturally breathable.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
I wear this top for yoga and agree with the sentiment that the weightless and buttery soft Nulu fabric means "all you feel is your practice." I'm always reluctant to take mine off.
A beautifully simple top that's perfect for workouts, but also looks good with casual outfits. Lululemon has removed most of the seams to reduce chafe while you're moving, plus this tank is stretchy and wicks sweat.
A solid pair of shorts for indoor workouts or warm days is now on sale for $39. These lightweight shorts are designed for running, made of breathable fabric. They won't slip down thanks to their infinity drawcord.
At time of writing, all the sizes of this Lululemon tank are still in stock! Its flattering shape and super soft ribbed fabric make it a great addition to your wardrobe. Plus, it looks good whether you're dressing up or keeping things casual.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Save $50 on one of Keurig's best entry-level coffee machines
This 2-in-1 charger is my go to travel gadget — and it just hit its lowest price ever