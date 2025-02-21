Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked with my favorite workout shorts — 15 picks from $9

Lululemon is one of my go-to brands for workout apparel. I've been using their gear for years and I've found the company's apparel to be durable, stylish, and comfortable to wear. It also tends to run pricey, which is why I always have my eye on their We Made Too Much section.

The good news is Lululemon just restocked its We Made Too Much section with items from $9. Some of my personal restocked favorites include the Lululemon Steady State Half Zip for $89. It's comfortable, casual, and can be worn for pretty much any occasion. There's also the Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless 7" Shorts for $39. These are my go-to shorts for pretty much every gym workout. (For my long summer runs, I prefer the shorter 5-inch shorts which are also on sale for $39).

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out all different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Men

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark (Unisex): was $48 now $24 at lululemon (US) I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie in the colder months. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all winter.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also made with stretchy jersey material. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant Regular: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) Pair these jersey sweatpants with a hoodie and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Women

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Soft Ribbed Button-Front Tank Top: was $58 now $39 at lululemon (US) At time of writing, all the sizes of this Lululemon tank are still in stock! Its flattering shape and super soft ribbed fabric make it a great addition to your wardrobe. Plus, it looks good whether you're dressing up or keeping things casual.