Best Black Friday deals — here’s the 45 sales I’d shop right now

Attention, shoppers! Black Friday is officially here. Sure, there's still a few hours left of turkey and pumpkin pie, but as far as I'm concerned — the best Black Friday deals of the season are all here. That means now is the best time to buy just about anything.

I like to stock up on gym apparel during Black Friday (those holiday calories aren't going to burn themselves) and Lululemon's Black Friday event has apparel for men and women from $9. I own a lot of their shorts (and even one of their winter coats) and they're built comfortably and designed to stand the test of time.

This is my 17th year covering Black Friday and the Disney Plus Black Friday sale is one of my favorites. Right now you can get Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max w/ no ads for $29/month. That's $21 cheaper than its usual price. Meanwhile, the plan with ads is on sale for $16/month, which is down from $29.

There are a ton of other sales happening right now, but below I'm going to give you my personal Black Friday cheat sheet with what I think are the top sales in most categories. If you want to see more deals, check out our Black Friday deals live blog and our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog.

Top deals

Hulu w/ ads 1-year: $1/month @ Hulu

We think Hulu is the ideal streaming service for new TV shows thanks to its expansive TV collection and strong original programming, although there are frequent commercials. Right now, Hulu is offering a 12-month subscription for just 99¢ per month, down from $9.99 per month. That's 90% off and a saving of $108!

Lululemon Black Friday: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Score! Lululemon's Black Friday event is now live with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: Be sure to check various colors for the lowest prices.

Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle: was $51 now $29 per month @ Disney Plus

Right now, you can get this bundle, including Disney+, Hulu and Max for just $29 per month. That's a $21 or 42% saving over standard. This is the no-ads plan, but you can also get a cheaper plan with adds for $16 per month, down from $29.

Ninja appliances: deals from $24 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both appliances are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $24. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami for $149 (pictured, was $199). We said it's one of the best ice cream makers you can get churning out delicious batches of homemade ice cream.

Sony PS5 Digital Fortnite: was $449 now $374 at Walmart This is one of the least expensive PS5 consoles you'll find. This Digital model has no disc drive, but otherwise it includes the PS5 console with Fortnite freebies such as an Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Wrap, Drum Instrument, Boost, Wheels, Trail and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Score Samsung's new tablet with up to $1,100 trade-in credit. It sports a speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU and a sharp 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get access to Samsung's useful new AI features like Note Assist and Drawing Assist.

Laptops

HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon The MacBook Air M3 is one of our most recommended laptops and the one I recommend to new Mac users. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance.

Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,199 now $899 at Dell If you want a Windows laptop with MacBook-level battery life, then look no further than the Snapdragon X-powered Dell XPS 13. Besides its nearly 20 hours of endurance, this notebook has enough power for everyday work and even light gaming. Though its unconventional design might be odd, it has the goods where it counts. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

Apple M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims it's 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Alienware m16 R2 (RTX 4060): was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell The Alienware m16 R2 bears the hallmarks of a gaming laptop but features a "Stealth" mode that reduces performance and shuts off RGB lighting. Intel Core Ultra facilitates AI tasks while its Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU can handle most modern games. Though the display isn’t the most vivid and its fans get overly loud, this laptop serves its primary goal of balancing gaming and productivity.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $199 at Amazon This Roku smart TV is 33% off with this Amazon Black Friday deal. You don't see 50" TVs for $200 or less every day, so if you want a sizable display that won't cost much, this is a great deal to consider. I own this TV and I love that it has the Roku OS baked right in, which is super intuitive to use as your main guide for accessing streaming apps.

Samsung 55" 4K TV: was $429 now $299 at Best Buy The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support built into the TV.

Free NBA2K25! Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $497 at Amazon The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Epic buy! LG 65" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $998 at Walmart I bought an LG OLED TV two Black Fridays ago and it remains one of my favorite tech buys of all time. The B3 is last year's model, but here's why I'm recommending it It's still an amazing TV. In our LG B3 OLED review, we called it an amazing value with strong color, low input lag, and a bevy of other cool features. It uses a 120Hz refresh rate on a 4K resolution that's optimized with LG's alpha 7 gen 6 chip. VRR and four HDMI 2.1 ports means this OLED is ripe for the PS5 Pro. And don't let its age or more budget pricing fool you, as the B3 still sports premium performance, most notable in HDR.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Skechers sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $16. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Under Armour Motion Joggers (Women): was $65 now $38 at Amazon There's nothing quite like throwing on a good pair of joggers — and this stylish pair has soft fabric that is breathable and comfortable. They have a wide, flat waistband and four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.

Nike Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women's)usd: was $60 now $40 at nike The Nike Dri-Fit One leggings are versatile and reliable, with a high waist and non-sheer fabric for full coverage. Dri-Fit technology wicks sweat, keeping you cool and dry through any workout. Plus, they feature two drop-in side pockets and a pocket at the waistband so you can keep your items close while you work out.

Mattresses

Nectar Classic Memory Foam: was $1,063 now $349 at Nectar Sleep Nectar's flagship memory foam is on sale from $349 (twin). The previous version of this excellent mid-range mattress topped out best memory foam mattress guide, and we expect this new version to boast all the excellent features that made it a winner. Our Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress review praised its good balance of softness and support, as well as its excellent cooling and value. Because it's on the firmer side of medium-firm, we recommend it to stomach and back sleepers of any weight, plus average-weight side sleepers. It contours gently, but doesn't suck you down into the mattress like a Tempur-Pedic bed would. You'll get some great benefits with this mattress too, including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed: was $899 now $599 at Sleep Number The Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed is not a memory foam bed, but instead, it uses air chambers to cradle and comfort your body. Each side of the Sleep Number c2 Smart Bed can be independently adjusted for comfort, firmness, and support. Via the Sleep Number app, you can also view how well you slept and track personalized insights for better sleep. After discount, the twin is $599 (was $899), whereas the queen costs $999 (was $1,299). The bed comes with a 100-night trial and 15-year limited warranty.

Casper One Mattress: was $749 now $599 at Casper Casper is cutting up to 40% off select mattresses during its latest mattress sale. The Casper One Mattress is the updated version of its now discontinued Original Mattress. The new 11-inch bed has four layers of premium foam, which includes a layer of Breathe Flex Foam designed to promote air flow and add a little bounce to the mattress. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $599 for a twin size (was $749), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $999).

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,130 now $665 at DreamCloud If you love the sound of the Saatva Classic (above) but have a smaller budget, The DreamCloud hybrid is our top alternative recommendation. All of the testers for our DreamCloud mattress review loved sleeping on this hybrid, noting that while it does need a couple of weeks' breaking in, after that it's one of the comfiest beds you'll sleep on. We rate The DreamCloud as this year's best mattress in a box for all budgets, with a queen size costing $665 right now. That price has been in place since last Black Friday, thanks to a monthly DreamCloud mattress sale offering up to 50% off. Considering The DreamCloud is over $1,000 cheaper than the Saatva Classic, you're still getting a lot of mattress for your money here. The benefits are nearly as good too, with a lifetime warranty and year's sleep trial. DreamCloud only comes with free standard shipping though – Saatva's free White Glove Delivery includes installation and the team will take away your packaging and old mattress and base.

Purple Mattress: was $999 now $759 at Purple The Purple Mattress is one of the company's least expensive mattresses, yet it still comes with the company's patented Purple Grid mattress tech. Under this 2-inch grid are two layers of high-density comfort foam. In our Purple mattress review, we found it was better at relieving pressure and more comfortable than typical foam mattresses or airbeds. It's dynamic grid also delivers a supportive sleeping experience with the sensation of floating on air. After discount, you can get the twin for $759 (was $999) or the queen for $1,234 (was $1,499).

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was $1,349 now $944 at Leesa The Sapira Hybrid is one of Leesa's best hybrid mattresses, made from premium materials and assembled in America. In our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review we rated it as a medium to medium-firm mattress and think it's suitable for lightweight side sleepers. It also performed exceptionally well when testing for motion isolation, which will appeal to restless sleepers (or those just sharing a bed with one). However, temperature regulation and edge support were merely satisfactory, so consider upgrading to the Chill model at up to $200 more. After discount, you can get the twin for $944 (was $1,349) or the queen for $1,399 (was $1,999).

Phones

iPhone 16: $0.01 w/ Boost Mobile @ Amazon

Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but Boost Mobile is running a deal through Amazon where you can get Apple's latest flagship for a penny when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Galaxy sale: up to $1,500 off @ Samsung

Samsung is having a huge sale on its entire Galaxy line. For instance, you can get up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in or $200 off with no trade. You can also save up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with trade-in.

Lowest price! Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile Save $500 on the price of a Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile, plus grab yourself an unlimited plan for just $15 a month. Like all Mint plans, this deal also includes unlimited calls and texts, 5G, and tethering at no extra cost. Your phone will also automatically unlock after 60 days, letting you move to any carrier you like once your plan ends.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: get a $250 gift card @ Visible

Visible is giving you a $250 gift card when you buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That could be spent on paying for an entire year's worth of unlimited service if you opt to pay annually, which would be $275. Meaning, this deal practically makes it only $25 out of your pocket to have service.

iPhone 16 Pro: free Apple Watch + iPad w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Get up to two extra devices with your new iPhone with this deal. Just make sure to click the "Show me options for this offer next" checkbox before moving on from the first page. You can pick from an 10th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch SE 2nd gen, although be aware that these are all cellular models, and can only be bought with their own unlimited data contracts.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL gives you an instant $250 off the cost of the phone, which makes the phone much more satisfying to buy at $849; versus its usual cost of $1,099. Best of all, the discount is instant and doesn't require any trade-ins of any kind.

Smart home

Alexa device sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $17. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free smart light bulb.