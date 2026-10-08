Prime Day phone deals aren't all gone just yet — grab these 13 discounts while you still can

Amazon's October Prime Day may be over already, but that doesn't mean all the deals have vanished. If you're still looking for a new phone, and don't want to wait until Black Friday sales start in earnest, then you can still save some money on the latest handsets. Both from lingering sales on Amazon and from discounts at retailers like Best Buy.

Some of these deals aren't quite as good as they were for Prime Day, but other phones have stuck to the same low price — like the $949 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is $450 off the current retail price.

Here are the best phone discounts you can still get, even though Prime Day is technically over.

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Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $519 at Best Buy iPhone 16e, Apple's cheapest phone, is a little cheaper over at Best Buy, offering the most cost-effective way to join the Apple ecosystem. You do need to make some sacrifices, though. There's only a single camera, no MagSafe and the notched display is still kicking around. But it is still an excellent phone with access to most Apple Intelligence features. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 10a: was $599 now $524 at Amazon The Pixel 10a may not have been the most impressive upgrade, even by Google standards, but it offers a lot. Good battery life and camera performance, a flush design with no camera bump and a bunch of the best AI features Google has to offer. It's not as cheap as the pre-price hike cost, but it's still a nice discount. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: was $699 now $574 at Amazon The low-cost flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is enticing because that even-lower Prime Day price is hanging around for a little while longer. It's not as good as the Galaxy S26, but you still get good cameras and battery life, as well as a premium design and the all-important telephoto lens — something a lot of cheap phones tend to skip. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 10: was $799 now $649 at Amazon The difference between the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 isn't that extreme, not where hardware is concerned anyway. Actual performance and daily usage is pretty similar, and that means you could get a comparable experience for a much lower price tag — $150 less than the Pixel 11's sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $799 at Amazon If you do want the latest and best Pixel, the Pixel 11 can still be purchased for less than its retail price. Google hiked prices this year, so you're not saving a whole lot, but this device is now the same price as a Pixel 10 would have cost you last year. With it you get a triple-lens camera, the latest and best Google AI features like Magic Capture and almost-instant access to new Android updates as they release. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 now $839 at Best Buy The iPhone Air is all about style over substance, but that doesn't mean it's a bad phone. Not only is it the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever made, it's also absurdly durable, to the point where you wouldn't believe it unless you saw it. On top of that you get solid A19 performance, reasonable battery life, good quality photos from the solo camera and a a great screen. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26: was $999 now $824 at Amazon Samsung recently hiked the prices of the Galaxy S26, but Prime Day deals brought the price well below the new $999 price tag. The price may not be as cheap as it was earlier in the week, but it's still less than you would have paid at the start of the year. Which is great, considering Samsung makes some of the best Android phones around. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 now $949 at Amazon If the regular S26 isn't enough for you, then the Galaxy S26 Ultra is still at its Prime Day price — saving you a whopping $450 off the newly hiked price tag. For that you get S Pen support, a larger screen, an extra telephoto camera, and all the Galaxy AI features you can ask for. Read more Read less ▼