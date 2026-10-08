Prime Day phone deals aren't all gone just yet — grab these 13 discounts while you still can
These deals are too good to miss
Amazon's October Prime Day may be over already, but that doesn't mean all the deals have vanished. If you're still looking for a new phone, and don't want to wait until Black Friday sales start in earnest, then you can still save some money on the latest handsets. Both from lingering sales on Amazon and from discounts at retailers like Best Buy.
Some of these deals aren't quite as good as they were for Prime Day, but other phones have stuck to the same low price — like the $949 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is $450 off the current retail price.
Here are the best phone discounts you can still get, even though Prime Day is technically over.
iPhone 16e, Apple's cheapest phone, is a little cheaper over at Best Buy, offering the most cost-effective way to join the Apple ecosystem. You do need to make some sacrifices, though. There's only a single camera, no MagSafe and the notched display is still kicking around. But it is still an excellent phone with access to most Apple Intelligence features.
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One of our favorite cheap phones, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro offers incredible value, especially at this price tag. It offers solid camera quality, a unique design, strong AI features, reasonable performance and battery life, plus the customizable Glyph Matrix LED display.
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The Pixel 10a may not have been the most impressive upgrade, even by Google standards, but it offers a lot. Good battery life and camera performance, a flush design with no camera bump and a bunch of the best AI features Google has to offer. It's not as cheap as the pre-price hike cost, but it's still a nice discount.
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The low-cost flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is enticing because that even-lower Prime Day price is hanging around for a little while longer. It's not as good as the Galaxy S26, but you still get good cameras and battery life, as well as a premium design and the all-important telephoto lens — something a lot of cheap phones tend to skip.
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The difference between the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 isn't that extreme, not where hardware is concerned anyway. Actual performance and daily usage is pretty similar, and that means you could get a comparable experience for a much lower price tag — $150 less than the Pixel 11's sale price.
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If you do want the latest and best Pixel, the Pixel 11 can still be purchased for less than its retail price. Google hiked prices this year, so you're not saving a whole lot, but this device is now the same price as a Pixel 10 would have cost you last year. With it you get a triple-lens camera, the latest and best Google AI features like Magic Capture and almost-instant access to new Android updates as they release.
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If you want a little more out of your Pixel, including the HiLight notification light, then the Pixel 11 Pro or Pro XL might be your best option. It also features brighter displays, 256GB of storage as standard and some welcome improvements to the camera.
If you want a larger screen and better battery life, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is also on sale for $999 — down from $1,299.
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The iPhone Air is all about style over substance, but that doesn't mean it's a bad phone. Not only is it the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever made, it's also absurdly durable, to the point where you wouldn't believe it unless you saw it. On top of that you get solid A19 performance, reasonable battery life, good quality photos from the solo camera and a a great screen.
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Samsung recently hiked the prices of the Galaxy S26, but Prime Day deals brought the price well below the new $999 price tag. The price may not be as cheap as it was earlier in the week, but it's still less than you would have paid at the start of the year. Which is great, considering Samsung makes some of the best Android phones around.
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If the regular S26 isn't enough for you, then the Galaxy S26 Ultra is still at its Prime Day price — saving you a whopping $450 off the newly hiked price tag. For that you get S Pen support, a larger screen, an extra telephoto camera, and all the Galaxy AI features you can ask for.
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The iPhone 18 Pro may be brand new, but you can get a discount at Walmart — with the caveat that this device is locked to Walmart's MVNO Straight Talk. this new phone comes with better battery life, the all-powerful A20 Pro chipset, a variable aperture camera lens, and the best Apple Intelligence features Apple has to offer.
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The iPhone Duo may be coming very soon, but Samsung isn't going to let it win without a fight. The passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold 8 is now $350 off after Prime Day, which makes it $450 cheaper than Apple's first foldable — and you get the same comfortable design and a similar creaseless screen to go with it.
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If you want the best possible foldable, then the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might be the one for you — especially with its Prime Day price sticking around. With a larger foldable screen, telephoto camera lens and incredible performance, all for $300 less than an iPhone Duo will cost.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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