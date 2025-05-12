Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge LIVE: All the big Unpacked news as it's announced
Samsung's about to add a thin phone to its lineup
It's a big day for thin phones. Samsung holds its Virtual Unpacked event later today (May 12), and we're expecting to see the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Of course, this isn't the first time we've laid eyes on this ultra-thin phone that Samsung's been teasing since the start of the year. January's Galaxy Unpacked event for the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup ended up having an appearance by the Galaxy S25 Edge and the promise that the phone would usher in a new slimmer design later on in 2025.
Samsung has since confirmed a few other details — the most noteworthy spec is that the phone's main camera will use a 200MP sensor just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra does. But most details have largely been left to the rumor mill to talk about, and that includes the Galaxy S25 Edge's price.
All of that gets cleared up today at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST when Samsung's live stream begins. (If you're joining us from outside the U.S., that works out to 1 a.m. BST and 10 a.m. AEST on May 13.) We're covering the announcement as it happens, but until then, check back for any last-minute Galaxy S25 Edge rumors and our analysis of where the ultra-thin device could fit in among the best Samsung phones.
How to watch Unpacked Live
There's no live event for the Galaxy S25 Edge — instead, Samsung is hosting a virtual live stream, which it plans to show off on YouTube. (We've embedded the feed above so you can follow along from home.) You'll also find the Virtual Unpacked event streaming on Samsung's website.
As noted above, things get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on May 12.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cheat sheet
Here's what the top Galaxy S25 Edge rumors have had to say about this upcoming Samsung phone:
- It's super thin — potentially 5.8mm at its thinnest point
- We're expecting a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6.6-inch display
- There are just two rear cameras, but Samsung says one will be a 200MP lens
- Pricing rumors say it will fall between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra in terms of price
About that start time
We normally expect to see Samsung's Unpacked events take place in the morning — either 10 a.m. ET or 10 a.m. PT depending what side of the U.S. is hosting the event. Even last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6/Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch, which took place in Paris was held at 9 a.m. ET while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch in Korea was timed to occur during the morning in the U.S.
All of this is a round-about way of saying the 8 p.m. ET start time for today's Unpacked event tends to stick out.
But the time makes sense when you consider that 8 p.m. ET on Monday night is 9 a.m. on Tuesday in Korea. And I'm guessing that's a pretty big hint that Samsung thinks its home market is going to be very interested in the Galaxy S25 Edge's thin design.
Samsung has a recent history of marketing its more unconventional phones in Korea. For instance, last year it launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (pictured above) exclusive in Korea. Interestingly enough, that phone shares a feature with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge — it featured a 200MP main camera, too. And at 4.9mm unfolded, it was a pretty thin phone in its own right, too.
How thin will the Galaxy S25 Edge be?
The big question ahead of the Galaxy S25 Edge launch is how thin the phone actually will be. Samsung hasn't officially said, and despite the fact that we've seen versions of the phone on display, it's been behind glass, preventing us from measuring the device.
But some leakers have gotten their hands on dummy units, and the consensus is that the Galaxy S25 Edge will measure 5.8mm at its thinnest point. To put that in context, the standard Galaxy S25 measures 7.2mm. So Samsung is managing to shed nearly 1.5mm from its thinnest flagship. An unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6 would still be thinner, though.
Here's a look at how the Galaxy S25 Edge would measure up to other Samsung phones as well as the top flagships, should that 5.8mm depth turn out to be accurate.
Phone
Thinness
Weight
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (rumored)
5.8mm
7.1 ounces
Samsung Galaxy S25
7.2mm
7.1 ounces
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
7.3mm
6.7 ounces
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
8.2mm
7.7 ounces
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
5.6mm (unfolded)
8.4 ounces
iPhone 16
7.8mm
6 ounces
iPhone 16 Pro Max
8.3mm
8 ounces
Google Pixel 9
8.5mm
7 ounces
OnePlus 13
8.5mm
7.1 ounces
Rumored Edge specs
We've had a number of Galaxy S25 Edge specs leaks leading up to today's event, giving us some sense of what the phone will be able to do once Samsung makes things official. For reference, here's what we think we know heading into the Virtual Unpacked event.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (alleged)
Display
6.66 or 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED (3120 x 1440)
Refresh rate
120Hz adaptive
Rear cameras
200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
Front cameras
12MP
Chipset
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB/512GB
Battery
3,900 mAh
Operating system
Android 15 with One UI 7
Water/dust resistance
IP68
Size
5.85mm thick (0.23 inches)
Weight
163 grams (5.75 ounces)
Colors
Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icyblue
How accurate are these specs? We'll find out soon enough.