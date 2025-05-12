Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge LIVE: All the big Unpacked news as it's announced

It's a big day for thin phones. Samsung holds its Virtual Unpacked event later today (May 12), and we're expecting to see the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've laid eyes on this ultra-thin phone that Samsung's been teasing since the start of the year. January's Galaxy Unpacked event for the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup ended up having an appearance by the Galaxy S25 Edge and the promise that the phone would usher in a new slimmer design later on in 2025.

Samsung has since confirmed a few other details — the most noteworthy spec is that the phone's main camera will use a 200MP sensor just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra does. But most details have largely been left to the rumor mill to talk about, and that includes the Galaxy S25 Edge's price.

All of that gets cleared up today at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST when Samsung's live stream begins. (If you're joining us from outside the U.S., that works out to 1 a.m. BST and 10 a.m. AEST on May 13.) We're covering the announcement as it happens, but until then, check back for any last-minute Galaxy S25 Edge rumors and our analysis of where the ultra-thin device could fit in among the best Samsung phones.

How to watch Unpacked Live

Official Livestream | Galaxy S25 Edge: Beyond slim | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

There's no live event for the Galaxy S25 Edge — instead, Samsung is hosting a virtual live stream, which it plans to show off on YouTube. (We've embedded the feed above so you can follow along from home.) You'll also find the Virtual Unpacked event streaming on Samsung's website.

As noted above, things get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on May 12.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cheat sheet

Here's what the top Galaxy S25 Edge rumors have had to say about this upcoming Samsung phone: