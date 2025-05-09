Massive Galaxy S25 Edge leak just revealed specs, colors and what's in the box right before launch

While we might not have long to wait for the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, there's still a lot we don't know. However, a new leak has seemingly revealed several details about hardware specs, as well as showing off what will come with the device.

The leaked images come from a recent report by Android Headlines and include several different images. These photos appear to be some of the advertising material for the new phone, and mention some of the specs.

One of the most prevalent is the apparent confirmation that the phone will have a 200MP main camera with a 2x "Optical Quality" zoom (the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra), a 12MP Ultrawide and a 12MP Selfie camera.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The images of the Galaxy S25 edge itself look the same as the model we saw at both Galaxy Unpacked and MWC. They also show off the three possible color options for the phone, which are reportedly going to be called Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

Unfortunately, there's no mention of the thickness of the phone, but most sources agree it will be around 5.8mm.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The images also give us some idea of what's coming in the box with the phone. Unsurprisingly, it's not a lot of stuff.

If the leak is accurate, then you'll get the device, a USB-C cable and the SIM pin. This means you'll need to source your own USB-C charging brick. While we haven't had confirmation on how fast the S25 Edge will charge, rumors point to it offering the same 25W charging speeds as the Galaxy S25. Bear that in mind if you want to get yourself prepared early.

Finally, the leaks also show off some of the possible case options for the device. The first is a silicone case in black, blue and gray. There’s also Samsung’s Kindsuit case, which comes in blue, light gray and gray. The last case is a traditional transparent silicone case.

Will of this make the Galaxy S25 Edge a day one purchase?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

If we combine these leaks with the others that we know about the upcoming phone, then we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung's next device.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. We’d also heard the phone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12GB of RAM and around 256GB of UFS 4.0 flash storage.

We don't know the battery for the phone, but most leaks seem to point to it being around 3,900 mAh.

However, the big question is if all of this will come together to make one of the best phones on the market, or something relatively forgettable. The issue is that being thin isn't really a unique selling point, especially with the upcoming release of the 5.5mm iPhone 17 Air. With that in mind, Samsung will likely need a secondary unique selling point to help push the phone. What that could be isn't apparent here.

For the time being, we'll have to wait and see what is revealed a the official launch, which is expected to happen during the May 12 Galaxy Unpacked. We'll be watching the event as it happens, and will aim to keep you updated with all the news and specs as they're announced. In the meantime be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hub for all the latest news and rumors.