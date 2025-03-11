Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price comes into focus with latest leak

Closer to the price of the Plus than the S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge figures to be one of the more interesting mobile devices the company has launched in years as it's a) actually new and b) not just an iterative yearly update of a pre-existing model.

However, recently leaked prices may alter your feelings on whether or not the skinny phone is worth your money.

How much will the S25 Edge cost (in Korea)?

The South Korean site Financial News reports that the 256GB version of the S25 Edge will cost 1.5 million won. A 512GB version is supposed to hit 1.63 million won in Korea. The publication also says a 1 TB version will not be released, at least in Korea.

This is the first time we've seen potential storage capacities for the Edge. The sizes aren't really a surprise since Samsung's other phones come in similar sizes.

samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025

(Image credit: Future)

The lack of a 1TB option might be a bit surprising, but it wouldn't shock us if there isn't space for that size in the race for thinness. Apparently, Samsung will offer a "double storage" benefit for people who pre-order the phone.

Using a currency calculator, those prices equate to about $1,030 and $1,120 US dollars. That won't be the exact price of the Edge in the US but between $1,000 and $1,100 is definitely likely.

This does align with previous rumors that Samsung is placing the Edge between the S25 Plus and the Ultra. The base models of those phones start at $999 and $1299, respectively.

Other specs and release windows

The Financial Times report also claims the screen will be 6.7 inches, the same size as the Plus model. The Edge is supposed to feature a 200MP wide-angle lens for the main camera as well.

The report says there will be no colors exclusive to Samsung.com without mentioning what colors will be available. Samsung only showed a silver version during a sneak preview its Unpacked event in Janaury.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to launch in April with a shelf date of May, though other rumors point to a summer release.

At this point, we're fairly certain it will launch in at least the US and South Korea.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

