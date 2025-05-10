Samsung’s putting Apple to shame with the One UI 7 update for my Galaxy S23 Ultra — and it’s not even close

With the arrival of the Galaxy S24 Ultra last year, it ushered in the age of Galaxy AI for Samsung. But in a surprising twist, Samsung released a software update later that brought many of those Galaxy AI features to my then 1-year old Galaxy S23 Ultra. That same phone, now over 2 years old, is once again reaping the benefits of yet another software update that makes it just as appealing as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Frankly, it’s remarkable seeing how Samsung’s strategy is playing out with its Galaxy AI rollout to older phones. In fact, not only does the new One UI 7 update breathe in new life to the once best Android phone contender, but it’s also putting its rival Apple to shame.

Apple Intelligence has no doubt injected new experiences, but Apple has been selective with what iPhones end up getting them — and it needs to change. Here’s why.

Nearly all the same Galaxy AI features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

In addition to the visual change of the interface, which some will love or hate, the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S23 Ultra brings many of the new features found with the newer Galaxy S25 Ultra. This is a big deal because it shows how older phone models can still get access to some of the latest Galaxy AI features that debuted with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For example, my Galaxy S23 Ultra can now record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls with the help of Galaxy AI. It’s a helpful feature that makes it easier to remember or recall those lengthy phone conversations because Galaxy AI is doing the work of understanding what’s being talked about and giving me bullet points of the most pertinent details.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also gets the new AI Select feature, which lets me make selections on what I’m doing on my phone and provides me with useful actions. With a YouTube video, I can use AI Select to create a GIF animation or screenshot. Meanwhile, I can use AI Select to access Writing Assist to summarize articles.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

However, there are some Galaxy AI features it doesn’t get — understandably so. I don’t see the Now Brief, but it packages in the Now Bar that works similarly to the Dynamic Island on iPhones. When I play music, I’ll see it on the lock screen as a small bar at the bottom of the display, which then transforms into a small widget near the top of the interface when I'm using the phone. Other new Galaxy AI features I don’t see include Audio Eraser and Personal Data Engine.

Oddly enough, I’ve also found that the One UI 7 update handles some Cross App Actions, like being able to ask it to search for a nearby pet friendly restaurant with outdoor seating and then saving them in the Notes app. All of this proves how I think Samsung’s winning the AI strategy.

Apple Intelligence limited to newer phones

(Image credit: Future)

The reason why I think Samsung’s winning in this area is because it’s not reserving them for the latest models. Again, it’s worth pointing out that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is over two years old at this point. Apple Intelligence is only available to the current iPhone 16 lineup, along with last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Sorry iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, you’re out of this exclusive club.

As much as a lot of companies like to point at hardware limitations as the main culprit behind determining what phones get AI features or not, Samsung’s showing everyone that it can still deliver some features.

What’s even more mind blowing is that Samsung’s rolling out the One UI 7 update to some of its 2021 and 2022 phones. They won’t all get the same AI features and tools as the Galaxy S25 lineup, but some are better than none at all.

Apple isn’t embracing this strategy, based on its existing rollout — which has been highly criticized for its staggered approach. I would be more convinced if Apple extended Apple Intelligence to older phones, like the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max at the very least, but that hasn’t been the case.

Bodes well for Galaxy S25

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although I’m thrilled about these new Galaxy AI features on my Galaxy S23 Ultra, I know very well that it’s a matter of time before it’s finally retired from the update schedule. At launch, Samsung pledged four years of major Android updates with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, leaving it with now two more before its promise is fulfilled.

However, the newer Galaxy S25 series has an even longer seven years of updates. Whatever flagship phone Samsung releases six years from now, the software and AI features in that phone could likely make their way to the Galaxy S25. It’s like Apple giving the iPhone X nearly the same Apple Intelligence features as the iPhone 16.

There’s still that sliver of hope that Apple could reverse course and expand Apple Intelligence to other, older iPhones — much in the same way that Samsung is doing it with its approach. All of this just proves how Samsung is beating Apple in this particular area.