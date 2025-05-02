Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs leak in full — and it’s looking impressive
All the details, from edge to edge
Everything we may have wanted to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's hardware has been revealed by WinFuture's Roland Quandt, a highly reliable source when it comes to leaks.
Thought to be launching on May 13 (although this isn't confirmed by Samsung yet), the S25 Edge has been teased officially already, although only the design. But thanks to WinFuture, we now have a full specs sheet, plus some fresh renders of the phone. We've put the specs in a table below for easy reading, but we'll go into more detail after.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (alleged)
Display
6.7-inch QHD AMOLED (3120 x 1440)
Refresh rate
120Hz adaptive
Rear cameras
200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
Front cameras
12MP selfie
Chipset
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB/512GB
Battery
3,900 mAh
Operating system
Android 15 with One UI 7
Water/dust resistance
IP68
Size
5.85mm thick (0.23 inches)
Weight
163 grams (5.75 ounces)
Colors
Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icyblue
As well as learning it could have a rather small 3,900 mAh battery, these specs confirm plenty of other details about the Galaxy S25 Edge. For instance, it'll use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, seen in the other Galaxy S25 models, as well as 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage, just like the Galaxy S25 Plus.
We'd heard before that the S25 Edge would feature a 200MP main camera, but this leak also tells us there will be a 12MP ultrawide camera to accompany it. So while the main camera matches what Samsung offers on its top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra, the ultrawide is in line with the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. We'd hoped the S25 Ultra's new 50MP ultrawide camera might make it to the Edge model, but I guess we'll have to wait for that upgrade in a future generation.
In terms of construction, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a titanium frame like the S25 Ultra, and use Gorilla Glass Ceramic to protect the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is what you'll find on the back and front of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, but the Gorilla Glass Ceramic is brand new to Samsung, switching out the Gorilla Armor 2 from the Ultra. The S25 Edge still has IP68 dust/water resistance, like all other S25s, too.
The headline specs for the Galaxy S25 Edge are its size. While it's said to use a 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the S25 Edge supposedly measures 5.85mm (0.23 inches) thick and weighs just 163 grams (5.75 ounces). This is only one gram more than the much smaller Galaxy S25, and almost 1.5mm thinner.
WinFuture's sources also offer confirmation of the colors leaked previously for the Galaxy S25 Edge. It appears the choice will be between Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black and Titanium Icyblue, although there's a chance further colors could be offered as Samsung Store exclusives, as we see with the company's other flagship phone offerings.
It appears like the Galaxy S25 Edge is only a week or two away from officially launching, but while we wait for Samsung to go on the record, these specs paint an interesting picture. This is a niche that Samsung has not tried before, and with the iPhone 17 Air allegedly launching later this year with a similar goal in mind, we can't wait to take a proper look at Samsung's pared-down Galaxy S.
