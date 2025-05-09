Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — we just got official details on a new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display

Samsung will officially launch its ultra-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone next week. But ahead of the May 12 release event, the phone maker dropped some information about the display that will adorn its ultra-thin phone.

Specifically, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a screen that's made with the latest version of Corning Gorilla Glass. In a joint press release Samsung and Corning announced that the S25 Edge is turning to a new glass ceramic, the Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

"It was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong," said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and head of mechanical R&D of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics.

According to information provided by the two companies, the Ceramic 2 is supposed to be have "enhanced" durability and crack deflection thanks "crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix."

The selling point here seems to be that because of the thinness of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Corning and Samsung had to create a new glass that could be both thin and durable.

"With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we’ve achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength, giving consumers the best of both worlds," said Andrew Beck, VP and general manager at Corning Gorilla Glass.

Leaked specs

A massive leak right before Samsung's May 12 event revealed a number of details about hardware specs, listing what should be in the box. Several details are ones we've seen rumored before.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specs include a 200MP main camera — something Samsung's already confirmed. Because there's no telephoto lens on the S25 Edge, that camera will offer 2x "optical quality." Additionally, the Galaxy S25 is expected to offer a a 12MP ultrawide on the back panel and a 12MP front camera.

The leak also showed images of the phone in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

In the box, reportedly, you'll reportedly get a USB-C cable, a SIM pin, and of course, the phone. It does mean you'll need to have your own USB-C charging brick.

While this likely matches what Samsung will share next week, we expect to find out everything officially during the May 12 Galaxy Unpacked event. Tom's Guide will be watching the event as it occurs, and will aim to keep you updated with all the news and specs as they're revealed.

More from Tom's Guide