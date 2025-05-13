Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders — how to get $800 off Samsung's new phone

There's a new addition to the Galaxy S25 family. Samsung has officially taken the wraps off its new Galaxy S25 Edge, a $1,099 smartphone that boasts a 5.8mm profile, 200MP main camera, and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

If its $1,099 price tag is making you hesitate, there are plenty of Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals you can get ahead of its May 23 launch date. For example, right now Samsung is offering up to $800 off the Galaxy S25 Edge with trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB. Make sure to follow our Galaxy 25 Edge live blog for the latest updates on Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals

Free storage upgrade! Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The new Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 5.8mm profile, which is 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a 200MP main camera with 10x digital zoom and a 12MP front camera with 85-degree FOV. Pre-order the 256GB model at Samsung and you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB.

Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Galaxy S25 Edge for free when you trade-in an eligible phone from any year, in any condition. You'll need to sign up to an eligible 36-month data plan to get this offer. This deal is valid through May 29.

Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $830 off the Galaxy S25 Edge with an eligible trade-in. Customers with no trade-in can still get $400 off Samsung's new phone when they pre-order with Xfinity.

What do you get from the Galaxy S25 Edge?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy S25 Edge Starting price $1,099 / £1,099 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ resolution Refresh rate 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 200MP main (f/1.7) with 10x digital zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Front cameras 12MP (f/2.2) with 85-degree FOV Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 3,900 mAh Charging 25W wired, fast wireless charging Operating system Android 15 with One UI 7 Water/dust resistance IP68 Size 75.6 X 158.2 X 5.8mm / 6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches thick Weight 163 grams / 5.75 ounces Colors Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue

The Galaxy S25 Edge costs $100 more than the Galaxy S25 Plus, but $200 less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's main selling point is its 5.8mm profile, which is 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's also much lighter than Samsung's premium phone weighing just 5.75 ounces.

Yet despite its impressive profile and weight, the Galaxy S25 Edge still feels like an incredibly solid phone in our hands-on. That's thanks in part to its sturdy titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 covering the display.

On the hardware front you get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. There's also a 200MP main camera with 10x digital zoom and a 12MP front camera with 85-degree FOV. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus have 3x telephoto lenses capable of 30x zoom, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 3x and 5x optical with 200x digital.

Finally, Samsung claims you'll get "all-day" battery life from the phone's 3,900 mAh battery. It's too early to tell how much battery life you'll really get, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S25 Plus houses a 4,900 mAh one. In other words, you'll want to keep that charger handy.

Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders are live now and the phone will be widely available starting on May 30.