Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might not match the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s charging speeds

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which appears to be the new name for the Galaxy S25 Slim, was one of the surprise reveals of Galaxy Unpacked this week, However, a recent leak might put a damper on some of the excitement.

Recently, 91mobiles spotted that the Galaxy S25 Edge had appeared on the Chinese 3C certification website with the model number SM-S9370. What's concerning is that, according to the listing, the Galaxy S25 Edge will only support 25W fast charging. For context, that's the same fast charging speed as the base Galaxy S25 and is less than the 45W offered by the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Edge offering a slower charging speed, while also being thinner than the other phones raises an interesting question. How much battery has been sacrificed to achieve that level of thickness? For reference, rumors online state that the Edge is around 6.4mm thick compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 8.2mm.

Samsung hasn't revealed any official specs for the phone yet, but we've seen some rumors the phone will have a battery between 4,700 and 5,000 mAh — but other aspects of that particular leak were incorrect so take it with a pinch of salt.

Frankly, the Galaxy S25 series generally has a fast charging issue, with even the 45W options falling behind some of the best Android phones. For instance, the OnePlus 13 offers 80W fast charging and had models reached as high as 65W in the past. Add this to the lack of overall battery improvements and Samsung risks falling behind when it comes to being one of the longest-lasting phones.

We don't know much more about the Galaxy S25 Edge at this point, and Samsung is remaining relatively tight-lipped. The biggest surprise, when we saw the device in person, was that it only had two camera lenses. Now, while we don't know their specs, it's fair to guess that they are likely a main camera and an Ultrawide. Hopefully, we see the same 200MP main camera as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it's equally plausible that it will be a 50MP lens.

There's still a lot we don't know about the Galaxy S25 Edge, and we won't until an official release. The report regarding the battery stated that the phone was aiming for an April release date which seems reasonable.

However, the big question for many consumers will be how much the phone will cost. At an educated guess, we would place it between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra. If accurate then these kinds of hardware limitations might be a turn-off for many users.