Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak may have confirmed our worst fears about battery life

Samsung's super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge is only a couple of weeks away from launch, and many details of this device have been leaked every which way to Sunday.

However, there are still a few things we don't know—including battery capacity.

But thanks to a recent leak from German website WinFuture, we have the reported battery capacity and a mostly complete rundown of the specs for the S25 Edge.

The reported capacity of 3,900mAh will cause some worry, especially compared to the more capacious S25 Ultra and even the regular S25.

Though to be fair, capacity isn't everything. Without testing it ourselves, how much battery life can we expect compared to what the existing S25 lineup offers? To try and get a better sense, I've charted the battery capacities and tested battery life of the other Galaxy S25 phones we've recently tested.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S25 Ultra charging speed vs competition Row 0 - Cell 0 Battery Size (mAh) Battery life (hours:mins) Galaxy S25 4,000 mAh 15:43 Galaxy S25 Plus 4,900 mAh 16:55 Galaxy S25 Ultra 5,000 mAh 17:15

Across the board, the S25 phones maintain the same capacities as their predecessors in the S24 line up. However, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is pretty power efficient and Samsung managed to improve tested battery life by multiple hours in every phone.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature the same SoC, so it should be fairly efficient despite the smaller size.

How does it compare to the iPhone 16 lineup

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Interestingly, the S25 Edge might compare more favorably against the iPhone 16 series which has closer battery capacities.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Battery size* Battery life (hours:mins) iPhone 16 3,561 mAh 12:43 iPhone 16 Plus 4674 mAh 16:29 iPhone 16 Pro 3582 mAh 14:07 iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 18:06

Apple managed to squeeze nearly 13 and 14 hours out of the smaller batteries in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. As for the S25 Edge's eventual rival, the iPhone 17 Air, we still don't know what that phone will be capable of.

Assuming Samsung is able to be efficient with the S25 Edge, we expect the battery life of the phone will land somewhere between the 12 hours and 43 minutes of the iPhone 16 and the 15:43 of the Galaxy S25.

Other specs

Briefly, other specs revealed by WinFuture include the expected 5.85mm thickness and a weight of 163 grams. We've already gotten a glimpse of what's reportedly the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design in earlier leaks, so this backs up those reports.

Some reports suggest the middle-tier model of the phone could ship with a titanium and glass case and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Internally, it will reportedly have the mentioned Snapdragon chip with 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage. It's supposed to feature a 200 MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Connectivity-wise the S25 Edge should support Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 while launching with One UI 7 and Android 15. Win Future also revealed three color variants: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black.

We'll have to wait until the official release of the phone to know for sure, of course. Samsung is expected to launch the ultra-thin phone on May 13 with an end of May release, so stay tuned.

