Samsung just announced a May 12 Unpacked event — get ready for the Galaxy S25 Edge

After multiple sneak peaks at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it sounds like we're about to get our hands on the real deal. Samsung announced that it's holding a streaming event this coming Monday, May 12, where we'll get to lay eyes on "the next evolution of Galaxy."

All signs point to the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge being the focus of the Virtual Unpacked event next week. Samsung's invitation for the event simply reads "beyond slim" with the thin silhouette of what could be a phone dividing the invite down the center.

You'll be able to find out for yourself what Samsung has in store starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Monday. (For our U.K. readers, that's 1 a.m. BST on May 13.) Samsung plans to stream the event on YouTube and at its online newsroom.

If the Galaxy S25 Edge is the focus of this upcoming Virtual Unpacked session, it won't be the first tme we've seen the phone. Samsung first previewed the Galaxy S25 Edge during January's Unpacked event that brought us the Galaxy s25 launch.

At the time, Samsung described the phone in a teaser video as "a culmination of our most innovative technology packed into a form that's sleek, powerful and unlike anything you've seen before." The Galaxy S25 Edge also made an appearance in March at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumored specs

Though we've seen the Edge on those occasions, we know very little officially about the phone — including just how thin it's supposed to be. But rumors and leaks have been very helpful filling in the details.

Leaks tip the Galaxy S25 Edge to measure 5.85mm thick at its thinnest point and weigh 5.7 ounces. That's essentially the same weight as the 6.1-inch Galaxy S25, which is 7.2mm thin.

We're also expecting the Galaxy S25 Edge to have a 6.7-inch display, much like the Galaxy S25 Plus. From the designs Samsung has shown off, the Edge will have just two rear cameras, ditching a dedicated telephoto lens in the interests of saving space. Instead, Samsung has confirmed that the new phone will have a 200MP main camera, matching the shooter available on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

"Even with its slim form, Galaxy S25 Edge’s 200MP wide lens continues Galaxy’s iconic camera experience, delivering pro-grade capabilities to intuitively capture the world around you," Samsung said in an announcement accompanying the news of the May 12 launch event. "And thanks to Galaxy AI, the camera transforms into a smart lens that helps recognize what matters to create new memories."

Given the AI capabilities Samsung is touting for its upcoming phone, it sounds as if the Galaxy S25 Edge will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, just like the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. That's key because rumors claim the battery powering the Edge could be smaller than the one in the standard Galaxy S25, so the thin phone will really need to tap into the Snapdragon 8 Elite's power management features.

Galaxy S25 Edge rumored pricing and preorder savings

Monday's streaming even will reveal how much the Galaxy S25 Edge costs. The rumors we've heard place the price somewhere between the $999 Galaxy S25 Plus and $1,299 Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Regardless of how much the phone costs, you've got a chance to save on whatever Samsung announces on Monday. The phone maker says anyone who registers to pre-order the device will be eligible for a $50 credit for the Galaxy device announced on Monday. There's no obligation to buy should you register.

We plan on live coverage of the Monday event, well ahead of the 8 p.m. ET start time. So check back with Tom's Guide for the latest on the Galaxy S25 Edge.