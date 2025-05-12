Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders — how to get free $50 credit right now

Samsung is expanding its Galaxy S25 lineup today. Originally previewed during January's Galaxy Unpacked event, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge promises an ultra-slim design, 200MP sensor, and a host of AI features. There aren't many other confirmed details, but if you're an early adopter, Samsung is offering a killer deal right now.

Until 8 p.m. (ET) today, reserve your Galaxy S25 Edge and you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit. Additionally, you'll get an ehanced up to $800 trade-in value should you purchase Samsung's new phone. It's worth noting that there’s no obligation to follow through on that pre-order. Make sure to follow our Galaxy 25 Edge live blog for the latest updates on Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy S25 Edge: free $50 credit @ Samsung

If you sign up to register interest in the Galaxy S25 Edge before the launch (8pm ET), Samsung will give you $50 off. The site doesn't mention the S25 Edge by name, but all signs point to this being what gets announced later today. Additionally, you'll get up to an $800 enhanced trade-in credit.

Little is known about the new Galaxy 25 Edge. It's price, for instance, is rumored to be around $1,099, which makes it slightly pricier than the $999 Galaxy S25 Plus. On the hardware front we know it could be as thin as 5.8mm. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2mm thin.

It'll likely feature a 6.6- or 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Samsung has confirmed that it'll pack a 200MP main camera and it'll support various Galaxy AI features. Thin phones aren't known for their battery life, so we hope to learn more about that later today.

Tom's Guide global editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer saw the Galaxy S25 Edge in person back in January and called it a very tantalizing phone up close. He found the camera bump to be quite prominent and noticed that it has only two rear cameras.

Whether you decide to buy it or not, the free $50 Samsung credit is a no brainer as there's not commitment involved. Otherwise, you could wait for the supposed iPhone 17 Air.