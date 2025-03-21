Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark shows it won’t scrimp on power

By published

Benchmark scores reveal similar performance to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, despite its thin frame.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
(Image credit: Future)

Despite only appearing in a one-minute teaser, the Galaxy S25 Edge stole the show in January’s Samsung Unpacked event.

But there are still plenty of unanswered questions about the handset. One of the most pressing is whether it will offer the same level of performance as the other S25 models, or if its slim frame will require cut-back internals to prevent overheating.

We now have good news on that score. A Geekbench listing for SM-S937N — believed to be the Korean version of the S25 Edge — achieved a single-core score of 2,969 and a multi-core one of 9,486. Those are not far adrift of what we measured on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: 3,106 and 9,763.

That’s good, as we were concerned that the slimmer model would opt for a version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with fewer cores than the one found in its siblings. That doesn’t seem to be the case, with the Geekbench listing mentioning eight cores, meaning it likely shares the same Samsung-exclusive version of the Qualcomm chipset as seen on other Galaxy S25 models.

Keeping cool under pressure

samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Though likely official numbers, they should be taken with a pinch of salt for two reasons. Firstly, pre-release software often hasn’t been fully optimized, but more importantly, because real-world performance can be impacted when thermal throttling comes into play. That’s when the components deliberately slow down to cool off when things get too warm.

The S25 handsets come with a vapor chamber — where a small amount of liquid is used to dissipate heat quickly — but the regular model has still been known to throttle under heavy use despite this.

On one hand, the S25 Edge should be better at distributing heat because of its wider footprint (6.7 inches against 6.2), but its thin frame limits space for cooling measures. It also means Samsung will be less likely to take chances: the last thing the company wants is headlines about users burning their hands on hot handsets.

The good news is that Samsung has apparently found space for vapor-cooling technology despite the thinner frame. Last month, the leaker @PandaFlashPro revealed that while the vapor chamber would be thinner than the one used in the S25 out of necessity, it would be larger overall. Hopefully that will be enough to ensure that performance matches its siblings in real-world conditions.

We should find out soon. While Samsung is yet to provide a firm release date beyond “2025” for the S25 Edge, a recent report from Korea suggested a full reveal on April 16 with pre-orders hitting early adopter’s pockets a month later.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

