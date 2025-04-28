Major Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak just tipped thinness, weight and key specs

A recent post on social media has shown off what appears to be either a press release or marketing material for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The leak in question comes from reputable leaker Evan Blass, who posted a screenshot of the information on their X account. According to the post, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be 5.8mm thick and weigh just 163 grams (5.7 ounces).

One of the two cameras on the Galaxy S25 Edge will be a 200MP “Pro-Grade” camera say the materials, although there’s no information about the second camera.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy S25 Edge leak also mentions an all-day battery and smart AI features. This likely means the same Galaxy AI improvements we saw on the Galaxy S25 series, which would fit with the reported use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, alongside One UI 7.

The report also appears to confirm a prior leak that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a titanium bezel. While this would mean that the phone is both lighter and tougher, it does cause some concern about a possible high price.

(Image credit: Future)

For reference, most expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to cost around the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus. However, other S25 Edge price leaks indicate that the cost will sit between the Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Blass' leak also mentions the inclusion of Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. This seems sudden as Corning only announced the release of its new Gorilla Glass Ceramic last month, with only the Motorola Razr 2025 having been released with it. As such, it would be odd to release a phone with the second iteration so soon, although this may be simply a typo for the draft.

While Evan Blass has a proven track record for leaks, there are some inconsistencies in the release information that need to be considered. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement of the Galaxy S25 Edge for confirmation. Recent reports from Korean media have indicated that this could happen as soon as May 13.