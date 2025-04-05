Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air could make this the year of the thin phone — but will shoppers bite?

News
By published

Phone makers suddenly obsessed with thin devices

If teasers and leaks are anything to go by, phone makers are becoming more obsessed with thinness with 1980s fitness gurus.

We already know about the Galaxy S25 Edge coming from Samsung — or at least we know one of the most salient details about the phone. When teasing the device at January's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung promised "a form that's sleek, powerful and unlike anything you've seen before." And according to people who've laid eyes on the sample units Samsung's trotted out to display, the promised device looks thinner than any other phone out there.

If iPhone 17 rumors are to be believed, though, Samsung won't be the only major phone maker to come out with a slender device this year. Supposedly, Apple has an iPhone 17 Air in the works that could be as thin as 5.5mm. The iPhone 16 Plus it's slated to replace in Apple's phone lineup measures 7.8mm thin.

Samsung and Apple are the biggest names either working on or about to launch ultra-thin phones. But you only had to stroll the show floor at last month's Mobile World Congress 2025 event in Barcelona to see even more instances, including the 5.75mm-thin Techno Spark Slim concept. Clearly, thin is in, and it feels like the Galaxy S25 Edge will be the first in an onrush of devices that place an emphasis on a slender form factor.

Tecno Spark Slim back and lights

Techno Spark Slim (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The question is why all the sudden attention on thin phones? And then there's a pressing follow-up question: what else are these phones going to offer us?

Why thin phones now?

Trio of Galaxy S25 edge prototypes

Galaxy S25 Edge on display (Image credit: Future)

The first question is actually pretty easy to answer. While Apple certainly didn't build the first smartphone, the iPhone was the device that popularized the concept of having your mobile phone handle more than just calls and the occasional text message. That device debuted in 2007 — nearly 20 years ago.

"Smartphones are a mature category and consumers are keeping them longer," said Avi Greengart, chief analyst with Techsponential. "Manufacturers are looking for ways to differentiate with design and accelerate upgrades."

To put it another way, smartphones have been around for a while now. And a lot of similarities have crept into the best phones out there.

Features that used to set the top models apart — fast-refreshing displays, long-lasting batteries and the like — have found their way into more affordable models. Even high-end camera setups including dedicated telephoto lenses are beginning to show up in sub-$500 options like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

So phone makers have to find other ways for their higher-end devices to stand out — and to convince people with older phones to upgrade to a premium model. Recently, that's been pumping up the brightness of displays. Now, attention seems to be shifting toward making phones thinner.

iPhone 17 Air render

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

It makes sense — big-screen devices are far more popular than the best small phones. Those bigger screens require bigger frames, though, which can result in bulkier designs that aren't as easy to tote around. Tackling a phone's thickness can address that issue.

And make no mistake — the thin phones we're talking about are going to have big screens. Samsung hasn't confirmed Galaxy S25 Edge specs yet, but it's widely accepted that the phone will feature a 6.6-inch panel. Rumors tip the iPhone 17 Air to offer a 6.6-inch screen as well.

Is thin all there is?

Galaxy S25 Edge in white and black

(Image credit: YouTube/The Sinza)

The other question facing the upcoming spate of ultra-thin phones — what will they offer besides a slender design? — is one that I've been asking since that Galaxy S25 Edge preview at the start of the year. And it's one phone makers have yet to provide an answer for. It sounds like we're going to have to wait until Samsung's official S25 Edge unveiling — now reportedly happening in May — to find out if there is one.

Based on what we've heard so far, if anything it seems that phone makers are stripping away features. The Galaxy S25 Edge on display only has two rear cameras rather than the triple-camera array found on other Galaxy S models. iPhone 17 Air rumors suggest Apple is sticking with one rear camera, as it does with the iPhone 16e.

Battery life could be an issue, too, at least with the Galaxy S25 Edge. Rumors claim that phone will have a 3,900 mAh power pack, which would be smaller than the cell powering the standard Galaxy S25.

"I'm skeptical that consumers will be willing to give up battery life for a thinner form factor."

— Avi Greengart

That may be a hard sell for some people. "I'm skeptical that consumers will be willing to give up battery life for a thinner form factor," Greengart said.

It should also be noted that the rumored iPhone 17 Air may have figured out a way to address the battery life challenge of getting a super-thin phone to last a long time on a charge. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that the iPhone 17 Air may offer battery life "on par" with its current devices, which would be better than the average smartphone based on our iPhone 16 battery test results.

Besides, even with his concerns about battery life for a thin phone, Greengart acknowledges there's an appeal to this new design. "There were crowds of journalists absolutely jamming the display area at Samsung's last Unpacked event trying to get a picture of the Galaxy S25 Edge," he added. "Thin gadgets are cool."

Thin phone outlook

Ultimately, it's going to be to phone makers to make the case as for devices like the Galaxy S25 Edge and any other thin phones that might show up this year. And it will fall to consumers to decide if the prospect of a thin phone is enough to get them to pay for a new device.

It's not out of of the question that phone makers may have found way to breathe some new life into a mature market. "Nobody asked for the Motorola Razr back in 2004," Greengart said. "And Moto sold over 100 million of the things."

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 143 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
2
SAMSUNG Galaxy S25 Ultra Cell...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Tello
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(512GB)
Our Review
6
Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
7
OnePlus 13 512gb (unlocked) -...
Best Buy
$999.99
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
8
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Straight Talk
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
10
OnePlus 13 - Black Eclipse
OnePlus US & Canada
View
Show more
See more Phones News
Philip Michaels
Philip Michaels

Philip Michaels is a Managing Editor at Tom's Guide. He's been covering personal technology since 1999 and was in the building when Steve Jobs showed off the iPhone for the first time. He's been evaluating smartphones since that first iPhone debuted in 2007, and he's been following phone carriers and smartphone plans since 2015. He has strong opinions about Apple, the Oakland Athletics, old movies and proper butchery techniques. Follow him at @PhilipMichaels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about phones
iPhone 17 Pro renders.

I've been using the iPhone 16 Pro Max for over 6 months — and this is the iPhone 17 model I'm most excited about
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10

Huge Google Pixel 10 leak just tipped the cameras for all models
Nintendo Switch 2 docked with TV

I’m review TVs for a living — here's the 5 TVs I recommend for the Nintendo Switch 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Banger on Netflix
5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Peacock, and more
Oscar Bobb of Manchester City in action during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2024 in London, England.
Man Utd vs Man City live stream: watch the Premier League online from anywhere
A woman with hay fever wipes stuffy nose in bed
Hay fever keeping you up? Doctor shares 7 tips on how to sleep with allergies
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, April 5 (#664)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #398 (Saturday, April 5 2025)
Microsoft 50th anniversary Copilot Home Screen
I just went hands-on with the new Microsoft Copilot — 3 features that impress me most
Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic - Harelbeke 2025 a 208.8km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke #UCIWT on March 28, 2025
Tour of Flanders 2025: How to watch the UCI WorldTour race live online from anywhere
Screenshot of Microsoft livestream moment where a protester interrupts Microsoft Copilot CEO Mustafa Suleyman to shout &quot;blood is on your hands!&quot;
Microsoft's 50th anniversary Copilot event interrupted by protesting employee: 'You have blood on your hands'
Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball against Mark Sears #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament in 2025
How to watch the Final Four of March Madness 2025: live stream NCAA basketball
Yoane Wissa of Brentford celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal with Bryan Mbeumo during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Everton FC at Brentford Community Stadium on February 26, 2025.
Brentford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online