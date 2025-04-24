Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 just tipped for early July launch — here's what to expect

It’s difficult to predict when Samsung might unveil the next generation of its foldable phones. Unlike Apple, which sticks to a pretty rigid schedule each year, Samsung moves the Summer Galaxy Unpacked around seemingly at random. And this year may see the launch event happen earlier than usual.

According to a report from The JoonAng, Samsung could host the next Galaxy Unpacked in New York in early July. Though the site doesn’t specify a more exact date than that.

It’s worth mentioning that Samsung brought the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 forward to July 10 last year. This was reportedly to launch the phones before the Olympics.

It’s unclear why Samsung has chosen to stick with an early-July launch event for the second year in a row. Perhaps it likes the idea of a mid-Summer launch.

Or maybe the company just wants a bit more breathing room before the Google Pixel 10 launch event.

We’re expecting Google to stick with the early August launch, and that means the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely make an appearance. An early Unpacked means a little more time for Samsung to market its new foldables without Google lurking in the background.

Summer Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: What to expect

This summer’s Galaxy Unpacked should be where we hear all about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Rumors also suggest that the show could be the launching point for One UI 8, and there’s always the possibility that the rumored Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition could make an appearance.

Perhaps as a “one more thing” tease, similar to how Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge at Unpacked in January. It all depends on what Samsung has planned for this phone, and if it will get a wider release than the Galaxy Z Fold SE.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the 2025 Samsung foldables. But so far we’ve heard rumors that the Z Fold 7 could have the same 8.6mm thickness as the Galaxy S24 Ultra when it’s folded. Renders also suggest a Galaxy S25-inspired design change, with rounded corners instead of sharp right angles.

The Z Fold 7 is also tipped for a 200MP main camera sensor, finally bringing it in line with the Galaxy Ultra flagship. And the main 8-inch display could have a smaller crease.

Meanwhile, the big change on the Z Flip 7 is that we may see screen sizes increase. The internal folding display is said to grow from 6.7 to 6.85 inches, while the cover display could jump from 3.4-inches to 4-inches.

No doubt we’ll be hearing more between now and July. In the meantime, you can check out all the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 hubs.