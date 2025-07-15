Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs leak in full — here's what to expect
Here's what Google's next foldable could include
It wouldn't be a Google Pixel launch if we got to launch day without a near-complete list of everything to expect from the phone. Google's mobile division seems to be as secure as an open window, and now it looks like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs have leaked online.
The specs come from Android Headlines, who have fast developed a reputation for accurate Pixel leaks. While there's no guarantee these specs are totally accurate, it could give us an idea of what to expect from Google's upcoming foldable.
The site claims that the 10 Pro Fold will be increasing the size of the cover display from 6.3-inches to 6.4-inches. However this is apparently down to Google slimming down the size of the bezel and hinge, rather than actually making the phone bigger. That cover screen will also reportedly jump to 3,000 nits of brightness. That's roughly 10% more than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the same as the Super Actua Display on Pixel 9 Pro.
The camera will apparently be staying mostly the same. So expect a 10 Pro Fold to come with a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The selfie cameras are reportedly sticking at 10MP on both internal and external screens.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (rumored)
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Cover Display
6.4-inch OLED
6.3-inch OLED
Inner Display
8-inch OLED
8-inch OLED
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
120 Hz
Chipset
Tensor G5
Tensor G4
RAM
16GB
16GB
Storage
256GB/512GB/1TB
256GB/512GB
Cameras
48MP (main), 10.8MP (ultrawide), 10.5MP (5x telephoto), 10MP (selfie)
48MP (main), 10.8MP (ultrawide), 10.5MP (5x telephoto), 10MP (selfie)
Battery
5,015 mAh
4,650 mAh
Charging
23W (wired), 15W (Qi2)
21W (wired), 8W (Qi)
IP Rating
IP68
IPX8
The battery will apparently grow to 5,015 mAh, a 7% increase, with charging speeds set to jump to 23W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging speeds. Naturally the whole thing will be powered by the 3nm Tensor G5 chipset. Top that off with 16GB of RAM, and a choice of 265GB, 512GB or 1TB storage options.
It's also claimed that the 10 Pro Fold will come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating — the first foldable to do so. While we're no stranger to foldables with high water resistance, like the IP48 Galaxy Z Fold 7, foldables typically fall short of their non-folding counterparts in keeping out dust. Apparently Google is going to change that with the highest dust resistance rating currently available.
We're closing in on the Pixel 10 launch event now, with rumors suggesting the new phones could launch on August 20. Nothing has been confirmed by Google just yet, but since that date is just over 5 weeks away it's likely we'll find out for sure in the next couple of weeks.
Until then be sure to check out our Pixel 10 Pro hub for all the latest news and rumors on the upcoming devices.
