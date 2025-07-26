Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold — what we know so far

Last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold was an impressive piece of foldable hardware from Google. A big improvement on the original Pixel Fold with a larger, brighter screen, boosted camera specs, and enhanced AI capabilities, it earned its place on our list of the best foldable phones.

In August, Google is expected to release its third foldable phone in as many years when it launches the Pixel 10 range. But just what will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold bring to the table, and will it be worth the wait? Here’s what we know so far.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (rumored) Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Cover Display 6.4-inch OLED 6.3-inch OLED Inner Display 8-inch OLED 8-inch OLED Refresh Rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Chipset Tensor G5 Tensor G4 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB 256GB/512GB Cameras 48MP (main), 10.8MP (ultrawide), 10.5MP (5x telephoto), 2x 10MP (selfie) 48MP (main), 10.8MP (ultrawide), 10.5MP (5x telephoto), 2x 10MP (selfie) Battery 5,015 mAh 4,650 mAh Charging 23W (wired), 15W (Qi2) 21W (wired), 8W (Qi) IP Rating IP68 IPX8

The original Google Pixel Fold was a standalone, unnumbered device that arrived in June 2023 — a full four months before the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro arrived on the scene.

But last year, Google made its foldable part of the Pixel 9 range with a release date to match. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were all announced at the same August 13 event.

It looks like Google is keeping the August schedule and numbered branding, with a Made by Pixel event already announced for August 20, 2025. It’s very likely that we’ll get our first look at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold then, even if the handset won’t be in early adopters’ hands until September.

In terms of pricing, Android Headlines believes Google will slash its Pixel 10 Pro Fold MSRP to “around $1,600”. If true, that would seriously take the fight to the current foldable value option, the OnePlus Open, though it feels a touch optimistic, given the previous two models have stuck stubbornly to $1,799. We’ll believe it when we see it, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Design and display

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Android Headlines)

It doesn’t sound like Google will be changing the main look and feel of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Like its predecessors, and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, this will be a regular-looking phone, which unfolds to reveal a larger tablet screen to make apps more enjoyable.

But it won’t be identical, with the cover display set to grow a little from 6.3 inches to 6.4. This doesn’t mean that the phone will be more difficult to hold, though, with Google reportedly able to increase the size by slimming down the bezel and hinge rather than increasing the footprint.

We can also expect a brighter screen, with the same report predicting a jump to 3,000 nits. That’s around 10% more than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, matching the Super Actual Display seen on the Pixel 9 Pro.

Aesthetically, things look much the same, but two colors have already been tipped. Leakers are anticipating that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available in both “Moonstone” and “Jade” — a light green and a slate blue. No regular black or white shades are mentioned, but it would be surprising if Google opted to drop the less playful tones completely.

More importantly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be the first foldable to sport an IP68 rating — a big improvement on its predecessors, which only have IPX8 protection. If true, that means that the new foldable will be resistant to dust, as well as water up to 1.5 meters for half an hour. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 only boasts an IP48 rating.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Performance and battery life

(Image credit: Android Headlines / Onleaks)

Powering the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the Tensor G5 chip. While previous Tensor chips have lagged a little in the raw performance stakes, this year the hardware will reportedly be built by TSMC rather than Samsung, and using the company’s 3nm fabrication process.

This theoretically could be a big boost, given the company’s chip-making prowess, but one leaker says you should temper your expectations, calling it “basically [a] TSMC-made version of G4”. Still, the phone will be extremely competitive in other respects, with 16GB RAM, and either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

The biggest upgrade looks set to be in battery life, however. While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold packed a not-insubstantial 4,650mAh cell, its successor is set to increase that by nearly 8% with a jump to 5,015mAh. That’s a big difference, and could put clear blue water between this and the 4,400mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Cameras

The bad news is that there’s no evidence that Google will be upping the camera specs on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Camera leaks so far have indicated that the phone will boast the same setup as its predecessor: a 48-megapixel main sensor, backed by a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens and a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera.

While these specs certainly aren’t bad, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can take very good photos indeed, it was barely a step up from the original Pixel Fold. And, by the looks of things, this won’t be a generational leap either.

Of course, hardware specs aren’t everything, and Pixel phones have always punched above their weight in the photography department thanks to Google’s excellent image processing. It’s possible, therefore, that there will be enough software improvements to compensate for the seemingly static specs.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Outlook

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks like another solid year-on-year improvement for Google’s foldables.

The rumored larger cover screen is great, especially as it seems to come without a bigger overall footprint, and the increased battery size could be a game-changer for power users looking to make the most of the larger internal screen.

A smaller hinge and IP68 protection make it sound like Google’s foldable technology is maturing at an impressive rate, too.

The lack of movement in the camera stakes is a little disappointing, but will be all but forgotten if the rumored cheaper price becomes reality. We’ll find out on August 20.