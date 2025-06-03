Pixel 10 Pro images may give us our best look at the phone yet — and it looks very familiar

It's rare to arrive at a Google phone launch without knowing just about everything there is to know about the upcoming phones, and it looks like the Pixel 10 isn't going to be an exception.

Not only have we heard rumors about when the phone will arrive, but now a series of hands-on images seem to show us what the Pixel 10 Pro will actually look like. Or, at least, what its prototype looks like.

The images come from Chinese social media platform coolapk and were reshared by Mystic Leaks on Telegram. The images seem to show that this Pixel 10 Pro prototype has a rather familiar design, and those expecting it to deviate from the Pixel 9 Pro's design are going to be sorely disappointed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mystic Leaks/Telegram) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks/Telegram) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks/Telegram)

These images show off something that is more or less identical to last year's Pixel offering. The chunky ovular camera bar, the rounded edges, the (relatively) thick bezel around the display and even the rear-mounted temperature sensor.

The only noticeable change is the addition of a second speaker grille on the bottom of the phone, where the SIM tray is found on the Pixel 9 Pro. As for the SIM tray, that's being shifted to the top, into a spot that already has a suspiciously SIM tray-like dimple. Almost as though Google always wanted the card slot to live at the top of the Pixel 9 series as well.

Everything else on show

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mystic Leaks/Telegram) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks/Telegram) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks/Telegram)

Also shown are diagnostic screens, showing the phone with a Tensor G5 chipset, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The G5 seems to be running 8 cores made up of 2x Cortex-A520, 3x Cortex-A725, 2x Cortex-A725 and 1x Cortex-X4

Though two different screens suggest it's running Android 14 and Android 16, which is a red flag for me. Mystic Leaks also notes that the entry for Tensor G5 says "5nm," rather than the rumored 3nm chip we've been hearing about.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though none of the things we've seen in these images are particularly surprising for a Pixel 10 Pro, we have to err on the side of caution for now. There's always a chance that none of this is real, and someone is trying to pull a fast one on us all.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens as the Pixel 10's launch event draws closer. And with a rumored August 13 launch event on the cards, we shouldn't have to wait too long.