Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders reveal a very familiar looking foldable

We know that the Google Pixel 10 will be arriving at some point later this year, but so far, we haven’t really put much thought into what phones it will launch alongside. We expect that the phone will launch with a Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and a new leak may have revealed some key details about the design.

These renders come straight from Android Headlines in collaboration with OnLeaks. It’s worth noting that OnLeaks uses leaked CAD files to create his renders and has built up a very good reputation over the years. That means this will probably be our best look at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold until marketing material leaks.

🔥EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK🔥 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked CAD Renders REVEALED! - YouTube Watch On

So what should we expect from the upcoming foldable? The first thing I noticed is that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks more or less identical to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Same camera bump, same wing-tipped corners by the hinge and the same style of selfie camera on both displays.

Android Headlines claims that the phone will measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3mm (6.11 x 5.92 x 0.2 inches). That’s not quite identical to 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but we’re talking about fractions of millimeters here.

Google should make changes where it matters

(Image credit: Android Headlines / Onleaks)

A millimeter is pretty darn small, and the changing dimensions are accurate. I can’t see 0.2mm making that much of an impact on the final phone. I have my fingers crossed, in the hopes that Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases and accessories will still work with its successor.

This will no doubt be disappointing news to anyone hoping Google would be tweaking the design of its foldable. We do live in a world where foldable phones are getting so thin that they’re barely thicker than a USB-C port, after all. However, I’d be satisfied with Google repeating the foldable design if it can fix some of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s biggest issues.

Our biggest complaints about last year’s foldable were that we only saw minor improvements to the camera, and the charging speed was actually lower than the original Pixel Fold. We also didn’t like the weak performance coming from the Tensor G4 chipset, but that was an issue the entire Pixel 9 lineup suffered from.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, if rumors are anything to go by, that problem won’t be getting fixed with the Tensor G5 or G6, either.

However we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out for sure. If the Pixel 9 launch is any indication of Google’s ongoing plans, we should see the Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrive at some point in August — alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.