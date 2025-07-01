Massive leak reveals Google Pixel 10 Pro specs — plus, Pixel 10 Pro XL updates

We're a couple months away from the expected debut of Google's Pixel 10 lineup, but if a new rumor is to be believed we know what's coming with the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL.

Android Headlines recently posted nearly all of the specs for both of Google's next Pro phones. Based on their information, don't expect big change between this year's phones and last year's Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL handsets.

For example, both Pixel 10 Pro models should feature the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays as their Pixel 9 Pro counterparts. That said, the displays should be a bit better with slightly higher resolutions rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro.

Here's how the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro compare, with some information from other leaks:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 10 Pro (rumored) Google Pixel 9 Pro Starting price Unknown $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 Display 6.3-inch OLED (1344 x 2992) 6.3-inch OLED (1280 x 2856) Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz 1 - 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7), 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7), 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) Front camera 42MP selfie (f/2.2) 42MP selfie (f/2.2) Chipset Tensor G5 Tensor G4 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,870 mAh 4,700 mAh Charging 29W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 Wireless Charging) 29W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 Wireless Charging) Software Android 16 Android 14 Size No numbers but should be similar 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm) Weight No numbers but should be similar 7 ounces (199 grams) Colors Obisdian, Green, Sterling, Porcelain Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz

As you can see most of the specs are the same or very similar. Where we expect to see differences is in a slightly larger capacity battery and dropping the 128GB storage size, a common trend among more premium flagship phones in the last year.

As for the new Tensor G5 chip, Google is reportedly turning to TSMC to manufacture the new chip on its 3nm process. This should introduce much improved performance and power efficiency, though some rumors claim the Pixel 10 series will just use a TSMC-branded 4nm chip, versus the current Samsung-made processor.

Pixel 10 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL

(Image credit: Future)

What about the Pixel 10 Pro XL? For the most part, the XL is just a bigger version of Pixel 10 Pro.

Here's how the leaked specs compare to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (rumored) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price Unknown $1,099 / AU$1,849 Display 6.8-inch Super Actua (OLED) 6.8-inch Super Actua (OLED) Resolution 2992 x 1344 1344 x 2992 Refresh Rate 1 - 120Hz 1 - 120Hz adaptive CPU Tensor G5 Tensor G4 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) Front camera 42MP 42MP Battery 5,200mAh 5,060 mAh Software Android 16 Android 14 Charging 39W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 wireless charging 37W (wired), 15W (wireless with Pixel Stand), 12W (Qi wireless) Size No numbers but should be similar 6.4 x 3 x 0.3-inches Weight No numbers but should be similar 7.8 ounces Colors Obisdian, Green, Sterling, Porcelain obsidian, porcelain, hazel, rose quartz

Compared to the Pixel 10 Pro, the XL variant looks to be even less of an update over the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Largely, the biggest upgrades will be Android 16 (which the 9 Pro XL will also receive via a software upate) and the new TSMC Tensor G5 chip. Battery size should increase, too.

If the efficiency and performance is better that might alone be worth upgrading but otherwise, it looks like you won't need to get a new XL this year.

Reportedly, Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series at a Made by Google event on August 13 with the phones shipping around August 20.