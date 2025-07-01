Massive leak reveals Google Pixel 10 Pro specs — plus, Pixel 10 Pro XL updates
Very minor upgrades
We're a couple months away from the expected debut of Google's Pixel 10 lineup, but if a new rumor is to be believed we know what's coming with the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL.
Android Headlines recently posted nearly all of the specs for both of Google's next Pro phones. Based on their information, don't expect big change between this year's phones and last year's Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL handsets.
For example, both Pixel 10 Pro models should feature the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays as their Pixel 9 Pro counterparts. That said, the displays should be a bit better with slightly higher resolutions rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro.
Here's how the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro compare, with some information from other leaks:
|Header Cell - Column 0
Google Pixel 10 Pro (rumored)
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Starting price
Unknown
$999 / £999 / AU$1,699
Display
6.3-inch OLED (1344 x 2992)
6.3-inch OLED (1280 x 2856)
Refresh rate
1 - 120Hz
1 - 120Hz
Rear cameras
50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7), 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8)
50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7), 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8)
Front camera
42MP selfie (f/2.2)
42MP selfie (f/2.2)
Chipset
Tensor G5
Tensor G4
RAM
16GB
16GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery
4,870 mAh
4,700 mAh
Charging
29W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 Wireless Charging)
29W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 Wireless Charging)
Software
Android 16
Android 14
Size
No numbers but should be similar
6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm)
Weight
No numbers but should be similar
7 ounces (199 grams)
Colors
Obisdian, Green, Sterling, Porcelain
Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz
As you can see most of the specs are the same or very similar. Where we expect to see differences is in a slightly larger capacity battery and dropping the 128GB storage size, a common trend among more premium flagship phones in the last year.
As for the new Tensor G5 chip, Google is reportedly turning to TSMC to manufacture the new chip on its 3nm process. This should introduce much improved performance and power efficiency, though some rumors claim the Pixel 10 series will just use a TSMC-branded 4nm chip, versus the current Samsung-made processor.
Pixel 10 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL
What about the Pixel 10 Pro XL? For the most part, the XL is just a bigger version of Pixel 10 Pro.
Here's how the leaked specs compare to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (rumored)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Price
Unknown
$1,099 / AU$1,849
Display
6.8-inch Super Actua (OLED)
6.8-inch Super Actua (OLED)
Resolution
2992 x 1344
1344 x 2992
Refresh Rate
1 - 120Hz
1 - 120Hz adaptive
CPU
Tensor G5
Tensor G4
RAM
16GB
16GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear cameras
50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom)
50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom)
Front camera
42MP
42MP
Battery
5,200mAh
5,060 mAh
Software
Android 16
Android 14
Charging
39W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 wireless charging
37W (wired), 15W (wireless with Pixel Stand), 12W (Qi wireless)
Size
No numbers but should be similar
6.4 x 3 x 0.3-inches
Weight
No numbers but should be similar
7.8 ounces
Colors
Obisdian, Green, Sterling, Porcelain
obsidian, porcelain, hazel, rose quartz
Compared to the Pixel 10 Pro, the XL variant looks to be even less of an update over the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Largely, the biggest upgrades will be Android 16 (which the 9 Pro XL will also receive via a software upate) and the new TSMC Tensor G5 chip. Battery size should increase, too.
If the efficiency and performance is better that might alone be worth upgrading but otherwise, it looks like you won't need to get a new XL this year.
Reportedly, Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series at a Made by Google event on August 13 with the phones shipping around August 20.
