Massive leak reveals Google Pixel 10 Pro specs — plus, Pixel 10 Pro XL updates

By published

Very minor upgrades

CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

We're a couple months away from the expected debut of Google's Pixel 10 lineup, but if a new rumor is to be believed we know what's coming with the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL.

Android Headlines recently posted nearly all of the specs for both of Google's next Pro phones. Based on their information, don't expect big change between this year's phones and last year's Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL handsets.

For example, both Pixel 10 Pro models should feature the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays as their Pixel 9 Pro counterparts. That said, the displays should be a bit better with slightly higher resolutions rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro.

Here's how the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro compare, with some information from other leaks:

Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 10 Pro (rumored)

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Starting price

Unknown

$999 / £999 / AU$1,699

Display

6.3-inch OLED (1344 x 2992)

6.3-inch OLED (1280 x 2856)

Refresh rate

1 - 120Hz

1 - 120Hz

Rear cameras

50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7), 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8)

50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7), 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8)

Front camera

42MP selfie (f/2.2)

42MP selfie (f/2.2)

Chipset

Tensor G5

Tensor G4

RAM

16GB

16GB

Storage

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery

4,870 mAh

4,700 mAh

Charging

29W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 Wireless Charging)

29W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 Wireless Charging)

Software

Android 16

Android 14

Size

No numbers but should be similar

6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm)

Weight

No numbers but should be similar

7 ounces (199 grams)

Colors

Obisdian, Green, Sterling, Porcelain

Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz

As you can see most of the specs are the same or very similar. Where we expect to see differences is in a slightly larger capacity battery and dropping the 128GB storage size, a common trend among more premium flagship phones in the last year.

As for the new Tensor G5 chip, Google is reportedly turning to TSMC to manufacture the new chip on its 3nm process. This should introduce much improved performance and power efficiency, though some rumors claim the Pixel 10 series will just use a TSMC-branded 4nm chip, versus the current Samsung-made processor.

Pixel 10 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.

(Image credit: Future)

What about the Pixel 10 Pro XL? For the most part, the XL is just a bigger version of Pixel 10 Pro.

Here's how the leaked specs compare to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (rumored)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Price

Unknown

$1,099 / AU$1,849

Display

6.8-inch Super Actua (OLED)

6.8-inch Super Actua (OLED)

Resolution

2992 x 1344

1344 x 2992

Refresh Rate

1 - 120Hz

1 - 120Hz adaptive

CPU

Tensor G5

Tensor G4

RAM

16GB

16GB

Storage

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear cameras

50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom)

50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom)

Front camera

42MP

42MP

Battery

5,200mAh

5,060 mAh

Software

Android 16

Android 14

Charging

39W wired, 15W wireless (Qi2 wireless charging

37W (wired), 15W (wireless with Pixel Stand), 12W (Qi wireless)

Size

No numbers but should be similar

6.4 x 3 x 0.3-inches

Weight

No numbers but should be similar

7.8 ounces

Colors

Obisdian, Green, Sterling, Porcelain

obsidian, porcelain, hazel, rose quartz

Compared to the Pixel 10 Pro, the XL variant looks to be even less of an update over the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Largely, the biggest upgrades will be Android 16 (which the 9 Pro XL will also receive via a software upate) and the new TSMC Tensor G5 chip. Battery size should increase, too.

If the efficiency and performance is better that might alone be worth upgrading but otherwise, it looks like you won't need to get a new XL this year.

Reportedly, Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series at a Made by Google event on August 13 with the phones shipping around August 20.

