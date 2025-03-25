Amazon Big Spring Sale: 17 best phone deals you can get right now

If you’ve held out from buying a phone that you’ve been eying for the last six months, you’re in luck because the Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening right now.

Many of the best phones I’ve reviewed along with my colleagues are discounted heavily to save you big, even if it’s a flagship model or one of the best cheap phones. Even better — many of the phones that Amazon sales are unlocked phones that can instantly work on most wireless carriers.

Are you also looking out for other deals besides on phones? We’ll also be sharing some of the best deals on phone accessories, like the best portable power banks, best MagSafe chargers, and other phone accessories — so you’ll have everything you need without delay.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale runs from March 25-31, but other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more are also hosting similar sale events. Naturally, we’ll also share some of their deals as well.

I’ve been reviewing phones for more than 16 years, and I always give the advice that you should never pay full price on your phone. Here’s the best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals I’ve found so far.

John Velasco Senior Editor John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — iPhone

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $299 at boost mobile It's technically the cheapest new iPhone you can buy right now, but Boost Mobile's offering the iPhone 16e for just $299. That's a huge discount from its normal price of $599. And for that low cost, you get access to the same Apple Intelligence features found on the rest of the iPhone 16 series.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — Android phones

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Having a lot more in common with its larger sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro features the same triple camera system and Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but in a smaller size and at a lower cost. It even comes with the same 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom to get you closer to your subjects, along with the same set of Google AI features.

Motorola Edge+ 2023: was $659 now $399 at Amazon Considering how it debuted as a flagship caliber phone two years ago, the reduced $399 cost of the Motorola Edge+ 2023 is hard to overlook. It offers outstanding battery life, generous storage, a charming design, and a triple camera system on the back with a 60MP selfie camera around the front.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — foldable phones

Motorola Razr 2024: was $699 now $499 at Amazon I argued how the Motorola Razr 2024 was a better phone than the more feature-packed Razr Plus 2024, mainly because of how it's more suitable for vlogging thanks to pairing its ultrawide camera with its larger outer screen. This foldable phone also offers outstanding utility and a low price, even before its $200 discount.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $339 at Amazon Sure, it has a tinier external display, but at $339, you really can't pass up on the Motorola Razr 2023. At this price point, it's competing many cheap phones under $300. I'd argue how the Razr 2023 has more value given it's a foldable phone with the extra cool factor.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — accessories

Anker 10,000mAh Power Bank: was $25 now $11 at Amazon If you're not looking to spend a fortune on a power bank, the Anker 10,000 mAh portable power bank is an excellent choice, especially at more than 50% off. With its 30W charging speed, you should be able to tap into your phone's rapid charging tech to get a decent amount back in a short time.

Lisen 3-in-1 Travel Charger: was $45 now $31 at Amazon I love to keep the Lisen 3-in-1 Travel Charger in my backpack whenever I travel for a trip because it folds over into a compact size, while also providing me wireless charging for my iPhone, Apple Watch, and wireless earbuds.