Amazon Big Spring Sale: 17 best phone deals you can get right now
You should never pay full price for a phone
If you’ve held out from buying a phone that you’ve been eying for the last six months, you’re in luck because the Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening right now.
Many of the best phones I’ve reviewed along with my colleagues are discounted heavily to save you big, even if it’s a flagship model or one of the best cheap phones. Even better — many of the phones that Amazon sales are unlocked phones that can instantly work on most wireless carriers.
Are you also looking out for other deals besides on phones? We’ll also be sharing some of the best deals on phone accessories, like the best portable power banks, best MagSafe chargers, and other phone accessories — so you’ll have everything you need without delay.
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale runs from March 25-31, but other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more are also hosting similar sale events. Naturally, we’ll also share some of their deals as well.
I’ve been reviewing phones for more than 16 years, and I always give the advice that you should never pay full price on your phone. Here’s the best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals I’ve found so far.
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — quick links
- Anker 10,000mAh Power Bank: was $25 now $11
- Lisen 3-in-1 Travel Charger: was $45 now $31
- Motorola Moto G 2024: was $199 now $49
- Apple iPhone 13: was $629 now $99
- Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now 299
- Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399
- Motorola Edge+ 2023: was $659 now $399
- Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $549
- Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $339
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,199
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — iPhone
It's technically the cheapest new iPhone you can buy right now, but Boost Mobile's offering the iPhone 16e for just $299. That's a huge discount from its normal price of $599. And for that low cost, you get access to the same Apple Intelligence features found on the rest of the iPhone 16 series.
Despite being three generations old, you can snag the iPhone 13 for a mere $99, courtesy of Boost Mobile, but you'll need to sign up for its Unlimited Premium plan that gives your unlimited talk, text, and data for $60/month,
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — Android phones
Having a lot more in common with its larger sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro features the same triple camera system and Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but in a smaller size and at a lower cost. It even comes with the same 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom to get you closer to your subjects, along with the same set of Google AI features.
Armed with the Tensor G4 chip, bright 6.8-inch display, triple cameras, and a slew of Google AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a top notch flagship phone worth every penny with Amazon's deal. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also has the brightest screen we've tested ever in a phone with a blinding 2,469 nits of brightness.
Even though the Pixel 9a is about to replace it, there's a bigger discount on the Pixel 8a right now,. And it's still one of the best cheap phones you can still buy. I'm still surprised most about the Pixel 8a's camera, which offers incredible results under low light, as it's one of the few budget phones that make our it on our best camera phone list.
Target has one of the best Pixel phone deals right now, with the Pixel 9 at 31% off its normal price. This compact sized phone still has the same main and ultrawide cameras found on the pricier Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, along with the Tensor G4 chip and Google AI features.
Price check: $579 @ Mint Mobile | includes 1 year of unlimited service
There's no shortage of features with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not only does it offer a quadruple camera system, it does very well as a video camera to shoot videos, especially when I pitted it against the iPhone 16 Pro Max recently in a 100 video shoot out.
Considering how it debuted as a flagship caliber phone two years ago, the reduced $399 cost of the Motorola Edge+ 2023 is hard to overlook. It offers outstanding battery life, generous storage, a charming design, and a triple camera system on the back with a 60MP selfie camera around the front.
It's nearly impossible to get a phone under $100 without being forced into some kind of contract. With Best Buy's offer, however, you can get the Moto G 5G 2024 for $49. This is a steal unlike anything else given how my colleague says it's one of the better options under $200 with its long lasting battery, vegan leather back, and its low cost.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — foldable phones
I argued how the Motorola Razr 2024 was a better phone than the more feature-packed Razr Plus 2024, mainly because of how it's more suitable for vlogging thanks to pairing its ultrawide camera with its larger outer screen. This foldable phone also offers outstanding utility and a low price, even before its $200 discount.
Save $300 off instantly on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, which is a fantastic foldable phone that sees big improvements over the 2023 model including a larger outer screen, brighter main display, dual cameras complete with a telephoto zoom lens, and long lasting battery life.
Sure, it has a tinier external display, but at $339, you really can't pass up on the Motorola Razr 2023. At this price point, it's competing many cheap phones under $300. I'd argue how the Razr 2023 has more value given it's a foldable phone with the extra cool factor.
Now this is an outstanding deal on one of the best foldable phones around. Amazon has the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in pink for just $1,199, which is down significantly from its normal price of $1,899. I've actually ditched my laptop for a couple of weeks using the Galaxy Z Fold 6 thanks to Samsung DeX giving me that PC-like experience.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals — accessories
If you're not looking to spend a fortune on a power bank, the Anker 10,000 mAh portable power bank is an excellent choice, especially at more than 50% off. With its 30W charging speed, you should be able to tap into your phone's rapid charging tech to get a decent amount back in a short time.
I love to keep the Lisen 3-in-1 Travel Charger in my backpack whenever I travel for a trip because it folds over into a compact size, while also providing me wireless charging for my iPhone, Apple Watch, and wireless earbuds.
Take your content creation to the next level with the PopSockets Multi-Surface Phone Mount, which easily attaches to just any surface and features a magnetic connection to keep your phone in place. Not only can it be used to help you shoot video hands-free, but it also makes for a decent phone holder for the car.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
Samsung could delay One UI 7’s release in the US — here’s what we know