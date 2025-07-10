Too good to be true! Get the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $400 off right now for Prime Day

The beauty of buying a phone from Amazon is that the discounts are instant and you don’t have to subscribe to a cell phone plan. For Prime Day 2025, there’s a lot I like about the Pixel 9 Pro XL deal which Amazon’s offering right now that drops its price from $1,099 to a much more likeable $749 — but that’s not the best deal I’m seeing for it.

Even though the 32% off discount that Amazon’s offering looks good on paper, Mint Mobile actually has a better offer in my opinion. That’s because the low-cost wireless carrier has it at an even better price of $699. That’s an additional $50 savings over Amazon, but there are still many more reasons why it’s one of the best Prime Day phone deals around.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $699 at Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is offering the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $699, which actually beat's Amazon's own offer of $749. Not only are you getting incredible savings, but you'll also be saving bigger thanks to Mint Mobile's unlimited cell phone plan, which comes to about $15/month. This best phone contender is packed with rich AI features and a confident triple camera system that I enjoy using a lot.

Price check: $749 @ Amazon

In order to get this deal, you need to port in a number and it needs to be activated on any one of Mint Mobile’s unlimited plans. This is an extra step over buying it from Amazon, but you’re still getting one of the best deals around because the unlimited plan costs $15/month for 12 months — which comes out to $180 for the entire year.

I’ve used Mint Mobile’s service in the past and it’s just as reliable as any of the big three wireless providers out there. It’s really hard for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T to compete against what Mint’s offering because their comparable unlimited cell phone plans are priced around $60/month. That’s a big jump from the $15/month that Mint Mobile is asking for.

Out the door, you’re looking at a total of $879 plus tax to get the 128GB version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is still less than the cost of buying it outright. Plus, you only need to wait 60 days from activation to get it unlocked. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to use it with just about any other service.

What I really love about the Pixel 9 Pro XL is all the new Google AI features it comes with. In my Pixel 9 Pro XL review, I really detail how many of its new generative AI features work well — like Reimagine and Pixel Studio. It also has a competent triple camera system that works incredibly well across different lighting situations. And finally, it’s assuring when you know it’ll continue to get the latest version of Android thanks to Google’s generous 7 years of software support.