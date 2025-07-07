Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S25 just dropped $120 for Prime Day — this is the lowest price we've seen yet

There's not much time before Prime Day 2025 officially begins, but there are already some great deals out there. For instance, if you're looking for a new phone, then I would highly recommend checking out this reduced price for the Samsung Galaxy S25.

If you head to Amazon right now, you can pick up the Navy 128GB Galaxy S25 for 15% off, bringing the phone down to $679.

At the time of writing, this is the best price we've seen for the Galaxy S25, exceeding the prior best price of $699. That makes this a great time to grab one of the best flagship phones on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB Navy : was $799 now $679 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, all powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. However, the real story is the wealth of AI features included with the phone, thanks to One UI 7, including Circle to Search and more. This deal is for both the Navy and the Silver Shadow options, while the Mint color only has a discount of 13% and the IcyBlue hits a max of 10% off.

For the longest time, I was something of an Apple fanboy, but after using the Galaxy S25, I have to say that my eyes have been opened about the brand. Don't just take my word for it, as our Galaxy S25 review highlights some of the advantages and improvements Samsung introduced with its latest line of phones.

Now, in the interest of fairness, I will admit that there isn't a huge difference in hardware between the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S24. You're getting the same 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with the same trio of cameras, including a 50MP main lens, 12MP Ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite, which provides a notable performance boost.

Not only does the chip help to get the most out of the 4,000 mAh battery, but it also powers the host of Galaxy AI features that were introduced as part of One UI 7. If you're a fan of features like Circle to Search, Now Brief, Audio Eraser and more, then the Galaxy S25 is one of the best, most affordable options available.



This is the lowest price we've seen Amazon sell this Galaxy S25 for and while 128GB isn't the most memory, it's more than enough for the average user.

