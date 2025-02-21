Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $11 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
The weekend is here, and with it comes a bunch of great discounts in Best Buy's latest weekend sale. If you're in a hurry and don't want to scroll through all the mediocre deals, I've done the hard work for you and picked out the best sales.
Right now Best Buy has Samsung S90D 4K OLED TVs on sale from $899. This is an awesome TV with gorgeous picture quality and great gaming features, and it's a great buy at this starting price. Or, if you're not looking to splurge on a whole new TV, our favorite budget streamer is on sale for a great discount — that's the Roku Express 4K Plus on sale for $24 at Best Buy.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite sales at Best Buy this weekend. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes guide.
Lego: deals from $11 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has some epic deals on Lego sets up for grabs. There are deals on everything from Star Wars to Botanicals sets, but my favorite deal is on these pretty Lego Cherry Blossoms on sale for $11.
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.
Price check: from $89 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
Although you can find cheaper models, this is one of our favorite budget-friendly treadmills. It reaches a top speed of 12mph, a maximum incline of 10% and a 3% decline, and you can pair it with the Echelon app for live and on-demand classes for when you want a dedicated indoor run.
The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 3.57 lbs, and measuring 0.72-inches thick.
TVs
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 65-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $499 on Presidents' Day itself.
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Laptops and tablets
The M2 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air M2 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we heaped praise and an Editor’s Choice award on this laptop, saying it “delivers the goods thanks to its thin design, powerful performance, gorgeous OLED display and excellent writing experience.” Currently we rank it as the very best gaming laptop you can buy today, and this particular RTX 4070 model, with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM is going to absolutely slay your favorite PC games.
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy X Elite processor and also packs a gorgeous OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and also has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests. Note: this deal is for the device only and doesn't include a keyboard or stylus.
Headphones
Ideal for fitness fanatics, the JLab Go Air Sport are comfortable for long periods and secure thanks to the ear hook design. A 32-hour battery is very impressive, too, and there are three EQ settings to choose from.
With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
In our JBL Tour Pro 3 review, we said these are the best smart-case buds you can buy. With extremely satisfying sound, active noise canceling and up to 30 hours of battery life, these do the job perfectly for anyone who wants to control their music without pulling out their phone.
Phones
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for sale. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Smart home
This little motion sensor from Ring comes with adhesive tape so you can attach it to the inside of your mailbox. It also comes with an antenna that needs to be attached to the exterior of your mailbox. Then, you'll be able to set up notifications to send to your phone or smart home hub whenever you get a delivery.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
The Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid upgrade without breaking the bank.
Add a pair of smart multicolor lightbulbs to your home for just $24. These are super simple to set up, and can be controlled via your voice so you don't have to get up to turn the lights on. They work with Apple HomeKit/Hue/Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant.
