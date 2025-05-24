Amazon just sliced $250 off the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra for Memorial Day — don't miss this epic deal on Samsung's best phone

The Memorial Day Sale is here, and it is a great time to pick up some of the best phones at a discounted price. One of the best deals I've seen today is for Samsung's hands-down best phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Right now, you can grab the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,169 at Amazon, which means you're getting an 18% discount from the usual price. You're getting $250 off for one of the best AI phones on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419 now $1,167 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the best phones on the market. The phone features an impressive 200MP main camera, the extremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite, and an improved, brighter display. However, the real selling point is the wealth of AI features courtesy of Google Gemini, including an improved Circle to Search. All of this for 18% off is a fantastic deal if you're looking for one of the best phones on the market.

When it comes to choosing a new smartphone, there are a lot of different factors to consider. You want a device that's powerful, reliable and can perform all the tasks you need it to perform. The Galaxy S25 Ultra can tick all those boxes and more.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the most powerful phones in the world, even outclassing the iPhone 16 Pro in some benchmarks. For instance, when it comes to gaming, Samsung's phone only really falls short compared to dedicated gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Not only is the phone powerful, but it also features a wealth of AI features courtesy of a deeper integration with Google Gemini. Not only can it improve your images, not that you'll need to, thanks to the 200MP main camera, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers an improved Circle to Search, Drawing assist, the new Cross App actions and more.

Overall, if you're looking for a new phone, then the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best choices you can make, and this discount for the highest memory option only helps to sweeten the deal.