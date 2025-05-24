Best Memorial Day cell phone deals — here's the smartphones I'd buy this holiday weekend

Sometimes it feels like the price of smartphones keeps getting higher with each new model. Fortunately, this weekend's best Memorial Day sales are making it cheaper than ever to get the best phones we've tested.

Whether you're team iOS or team Android, there are dozens of great cell phone deals happening right now on both unlocked phones and smartphones connected to carriers. As a Verizon customer, one of my favorite weekend deals comes from Big Red itself. Right now, Verizon is offering a free smartwatch and tablet with the purchase of select iPhones, Galaxy phones, and Pixel phones. It's a deal I haven't seen since last year's holiday season.

If you're looking for unlocked deals, Samsung is offering up to $750 off its flagship Galaxy phones and doubling your storage for free. Below I've rounded up all of my favorite Memorial Day smartphone deals of the weekend.

Free tablet and smartwatch: w/ phone purchase @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a free tablet and smartwatch when you purchase an eligible iPhone, Galaxy phone, or Pixel phone. The free devices include the Apple Watch 10 with iPad (A16), Galaxy Watch Ultra with Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or the Pixel Watch 3 with Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G. You'll need to open a new data line for your watch and tablet.

Samsung: up to $750 off + free storage upgrade @ Samsung

Samsung is taking up to $750 off its flagship Galaxy phones when you trade in an eligible device. Additionally, if you purchase a Galaxy S25 Edge or Galaxy S25, you'll also get a free storage upgrade.

Visible: $5/month off data plans @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is taking $5/month off its Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans via code "SPRING5". The discount is applicable for your first 12 months of service. After discount, Visible+ costs $30/month and Visible+ Pro costs $40/month. Both plans offer unlimited talk, text, and 5G data including Mexico and Canada. Visible+ Pro includes premium features like a smartwatch data plan and up to 4K UHD quality video.

Carrier deals

iPhone 16: free Apple Watch 10 or iPad (A16) w/ phone @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a free Apple Watch 10 or iPad (A16) with any iPhone 16 purchase. You'll need to open a new data line for your watch or tablet. My pick is the iPhone 16 Pro Max as it packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399 at Mint Mobile The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy. Note: You'll have to prepay for a year of Mint's unlimited data plan ($180), though Mint is charging half off its normal rate in connection with this deal.

Pixel 9a: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Pixel 9a is quite possibly the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review, we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500.

Free storage upgrade! Galaxy S25 Edge: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

The new Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 5.8mm profile, which is 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a 200MP main camera with 10x digital zoom and a 12MP front camera with 85-degree FOV. In our Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on, we called it a svelte phone that's rich in features.

Unlocked deals

Free storage upgrade! Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The new Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 5.8mm profile, which is 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a 200MP main camera with 10x digital zoom and a 12MP front camera with 85-degree FOV. In our Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on, we called it a svelte phone that's rich in features. Plus, you'll get a free upgrade to 512GB of storage.

Lowest price! Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 family is now on sale. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 chip, 16GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) and 42MP selfie cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review said this phone has the brightest display and best battery life of any Pixel phone yet.