I've been covering Amazon sales for 18 years — here's the 63+ best spring deals this weekend

April is right around the corner and that means the Amazon Big Spring Sale will soon come to an end. The 7-day event kicked off on March 25 and will run through March 31. It's been a mostly uneventful sale, although I've definitely seen plenty of good discounts — particularly on apparel.

As Editor-in-Chief of deals at Tom's Guide, I've covered every major retail holiday. The Amazon Big Spring Sale isn't Amazon's best sale, but there are some deals that have managed to surprise me. For instance, Lego sets are on sale from $8. It's not uncommon to see Lego deals, but Amazon is offering deals on a healthy selection of Legos, especially the company's "botanical" line.

There are also a lot of great Garmin deals from $99. The sale includes previous-gen models as well as newer watches. Finally, you can't have a spring sale without some good deals on apparel. Amazon has two ongoing sale that are worth checking out — you can find Adidas apparel on sale from $6 and Skechers shoes on sale from $26. The downside to these sales are that prices will vary based on styles/colors, but there's a lot to work with if your goal is to refresh your wardrobe.

Finally, no Amazon sale is complete without Alexa discounts and right now Amazon hardware is on sale from $17. These aren't the lowest prices I've seen on Amazon hardware, but there are plenty of great deals on Ring cameras and Kindles. There are also plenty of Blink doorbell deals, but many of them have been considerably cheaper before.

We still have a few days left in the Amazon Spring Sale, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the best deals.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals

My favorite deals

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

My favorite Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets. However, I'm seeing the biggest savings on the Lego Botanical line with deals from $8.

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. This is their biggest apparel sale I've seen outside of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Additionally, prices start from $15, which is the cheapest I've seen so far this year. That said, the majority of deals are for women's apparel, deals on men's apparel is limited with prices from $22.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon

It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, right now there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm using to seeing on your typical weekday. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.

Beckham Hotel Collection 2-Pack Pillow Set: was $79 now $45 at Amazon Amazon's bestselling pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheat. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy-triggers. This is also our top value pillow for offering "5-star luxury within a tight budget."

Ninja appliances: deals from $69 @ Amazon

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Amazon has select Ninja kitchen appliances on sale from $69. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Prestige Smart XL for $249 (pictured), which is $100 off and it's lowest price ever. In our Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven review, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions, and intuitive, easy-to-use controls.

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Price check: from $74 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see this surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various models on sale from $99. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $149, it's lowest price ever.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Cushionnaire sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this spring but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now 43% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's sales are going strong on Amazon! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10. If you're planning to play some golf this spring, I suggest grabbing this Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo that's nearly 50% off now.

Levi's denim sale: up to 45% off @ Amazon

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is slashing the prices of select Levi's denim styles for men and women. You can also get jackets, tees, caps and more.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $19 @ Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Smart Home

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19 at Amazon If you don't have a 4K television, the Fire TV Stick HD is the ideal choice of streaming device, offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.

Ring Outdoor Cam: was $79 now $59 at Amazon Although it's not a doorbell, the Ring Outdoor Camera is an easy way to expand your home security system. It integrates with the rest of your Ring hardware, it's battery operated and has a versatile mounting bracket so it can be easily placed around your property. It's also weather resistant and has color night vision. As with many other Ring products, it works with Alexa, and has two-way talk features and motion alerts, helping you keep an eye on all areas of your property or household. With a Ring subscription, you have people and package alerts and 180 days of recorded video. With the Amazon Spring Sale in full swing, it's quite inexpensive to add one or more of these around a yard, garage or property line to help protect your peace of mind.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Chime: was $124 now $84 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell has a lot to offer: head-to-toe live video, two way talk, motion detection, and person and package alerts (with a Ring Subscription). A Ring Chime lets you hear notifications when your connected cameras or doorbells detect motion or when someone rings your doorbell. It offers a variety of tones, has volume settings and can easily plug into any standard outlet. Connecting it to Wi-Fi allows it to connect to your Ring ecosystem and you can even snooze any alerts from the Ring app.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $269 now $179 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is our pick for best video doorbell. Why? It has an expansive view of your front porch, package detection, a removable battery, and a good price. It can also pair with Alexa devices, and if you're signed up for a Ring Home subscription, you can save recorded videos for up to 180 days, and get people and package alerts. The Spotlight Cam Plus provides color night vision, motion detection and motion activated lights.

Blink Outdoor 4 (five-pack): was $399 now $199 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This five-pack of cameras on sale is on sale for an epic discount.

Vacuums

iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159 now $118 at Amazon Our favorite cheap robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we rated this our best budget cleaner. We were impressed with its top cleaning performance, especially when picking up stubborn pet hair and kitty litter! Plus, if you have mainly hard floors, you’ll appreciate its fantastic hardwood results. While it lacks all the advanced smart features of premium models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vacuum, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — which is all you really need.

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Amazon This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with a self-cleaning system, antimicrobial brushroll, and Odor Neutralizer for hygiene and to get rid of lingering smells. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 at Amazon With a 50% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair on all floor types. I like the fact that it has tons of features, including Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity. The Shark AI Ultra has everything needed to keep your home clean and spotless.

Shark Stratos Cordless : was $499 now $332 at Amazon The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now.

Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20: was $699 now $399 at Amazon A near 50% discount on one of the popular robot vacuums makes this a great value. This ultra-slim smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean and wash all types of hard floors, so you can set it and forget it. Plus, it comes with a handy Pro-Detangle Comb to remove stubborn hair strands — perfect for pet households. Perhaps my favorite feature is this all-in-one cleaning station, which dries the mop with room-temperature air and has clear water tanks so that you can easily monitor the water levels without opening them - and never get your hands dirty!

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $799 now $549 at Amazon If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.

Dyson V15s Submarine: was $949 now $799 at Amazon The Dyson V15s Submarine is a true wet and dry vacuum. It comes with the standard Dyson attachments — think Fluffy Optic and crevice tools — and a submarine attachment that self-cleans as it mops hard floors with simple tap water.

Appliances

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.

Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $89 now $79 at Amazon Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Amazon I've been using the Ninja Flip for over a month now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249 at Amazon The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.