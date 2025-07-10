These Prime Day phone deals are legit — get the iPhone 16 Pro for free and $600 off the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 7 now

Ah Prime Day 2025! It’s that time of the year when many of my favorite phones are on sale directly from Amazon, which means they’re often unlocked and have instant discounts — a stark contract from the deals you find at carriers. Meaning, you don't have to bother with pesky trade-in restrictions or signing lengthy contracts. You buy it and that's all.

I always give the advice that you should never pay full price for your phone because quite frankly, it’s been eons since I’ve done that myself. Now’s the time to snag on a deal thanks to Prime Day, with savings upwards of $1,000 off depending on the model. However, Amazon isn’t the only place where you can get big savings on your next phone, which is why you’ll want to check out some of my recommendations below.

Case in point, the just announced Galaxy Z Flip 7 that I think has the best value among the other foldable phones in Samsung's lineup — definitely more than the Z Flip 7 SE and it's way cheaper than the Z Fold 7. I thought the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at 54% off at Google-Fi was a scam, but it’s legit.

Best early Prime Day iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 at T Mobile Postpaid Trade in an eligible device in any condition, and T-Mobile will give you a credit of up to $1,000 that you can apply to an iPhone 16 Pro. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan to qualify as well, though if you opt for the $85/month Experience More plan, you can still get up to $830 in credit. T-Mobile will also pay off your phone up to $800 with your current carrier. This is a great way to get one of Apple's best iPhones at a low-to-no cost.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 at Verizon Don't have a phone to trade in for your new iPhone? No worries — Verizon will give you an iPhone 16 Pro for free when you sign up for any of its My Plan unlimited data plans. You'll receive monthly bill credits for 36 months that cover the cost of the iPhone 16 Pro, which features a dedicated telephoto lens and a top-performing A18 Pro chipset along with a larger 6.3-inch screen than previous Pro models.

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $215 at AT&T Sign up for an unlimited plan at AT&T, and your monthly payment on an iPhone 16e drops from $16.67/month to just $5.99. Over the course of 36 months, that saves you more than $380 on the cost of Apple's entry-level phone. The iPhone 16e may be a lower-priced model, but it still supports the same Apple Intelligence features as flagship iPhones, and it's got a more modern design than previous iPhone SE models.

Apple iPhone 15: was $729 now $199 at boost mobile Boost Mobile is saving you big off the iPhone 15 for both new and existing customers that activate it on its $60/month Unlimited Premium plan. You only need to shell out $199 for this model and there's no trade-in whatsoever needed to get it.

Best early Prime Day Android phone deals

Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $449 at Amazon One of the best cheap phones is now down to its lowest ever price, with $50 off the list price. Best of all, this is unlocked, which means you won't be stuck on a specific carrier if you don't want to be. All to let you enjoy great cameras, solid battery life and access to some of the best AI phone features around for less.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $699 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, all powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. However, the real story is the wealth of AI features included with the phone, thanks to One UI 7, including Circle to Search and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360 at Mint Mobile Buy Samsung's current entry-level flagship at Mint Mobile, you can save $330 off the price of a Galaxy S25. As our Galaxy S25 review found, you're getting a compact phone that offers the same AI features as Samsung's more expensive models. This also happens to be one of the rare sub-$800 phones that offers a dedicated zoom lens. Mint's deal requires you to pay for two years of unlimited data, but Mint is halving the normal cost to just $15/month or a total of $360. And Mint's coverage comes via the extensive network of parent company T-Mobile.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $249 at US Mobile Starting July 4, discount carrier US Mobile is reviving a deal that blew away my colleague John Velasco last month — you'll be able to pick up a Pixel 9 for $550 off its regular price when you also purchase an unlimited data plan through US Mobile. The promotion kicks off at 11 a.m. EST on Friday and lasts so long as the Pixel 9 remains in stock. Considering the steep discount on a top-performing camera phone, that doesn't figure to be for very long.

OnePlus 13R: was $599 now $499 at Amazon One of my favorite midrange phones of the year is currently $100 off. That's a pretty fantastic price for a long-lasting phone that doesn't make too many compromises to deliver a lower price tag. And I was impressed by the improved camera performance during testing for my OnePlus 13R review.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $749 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro has a lot of the same benefits as the Pixel 9 — including strong AI,. great camera quality and good battery life. But it also has some added extras. They include a 5x telephoto lens, a brighter Super Actua Display and Video Boost technology. And they can all be yours with $250 off the usual price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB Titanium Gray: was $1,299 now $934 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, all powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the real reason to grab this phone is the wealth of AI features that come as part of One UI 7, including Circle to Search and more.

Best Prime Day foldable phone deals

Motorola Razr+ 2023: was $999 now $249 at Best Buy Yes it's a couple of years old now, but the Razr Plus 2023 for $249 from Best Buy is a steal, especially when it offers flagship performance. You don't need a trade-in for this offer, but you'll need to select the option to connect it to a carrier at checkout to bring down the price to $249. Otherwise, buying it outright will cost $349.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: was $1,099 now $499 at Google Fi - US It's not even out yet and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is already getting my attention with what's arguably the best Prime Day deal. New and existing Google-Fi customers can save $600 off instantly when they buy the foldable phone and keep it active for 120 days on one of its Unlimited Premium or Flexible plans. For a phone that's not even out yet, it's hard to pass up on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Amazon The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a refined design that's powered by an impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the big discount at Amazon tackles one of our biggest complaints about the foldable phone — its supersized price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a lot to offer users, there's something to be said for the older model. While it might have a smaller screen, with a larger bezel, it also features the same 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and the 10MP selfie cameras. If you combine that withe the wealth of Galaxy AI features then it's easy to see why getting the phone for $300 off is a fantastic deal.

Best early Prime Day accessories deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $148 at Amazon AirPods Pro 2 are excellent audio companions for iPhone users, thanks to all the advanced features available to Apple users. Not to mention good quality sound, excellent ANC, and solid battery life