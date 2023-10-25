Best MagSafe chargers for your iPhone 2023

Although wireless charging promised a more convenient and clutter-free way to charge your iPhone, the inconvenient truth, however, meant slower charging speeds than its wired counterparts. And you can find thousands of accounts across the internet of people thinking their iPhone is charging on their wireless charger only to find out their battery is still depleted because the phone wasn’t exactly lined up on the charger. Thankfully, best MagSafe chargers put all those worries to bed.

MagSafe chargers magnetically snap to the back of compatible iPhones, eliminating the possibility of not charging due to poor alignment. The best MagSafe Chargers for iPhone 15 also tout fast charging speeds up to 15W, which doubles the charging speeds of early gen wireless chargers. Of course, with new updates within iOS 17, there is now a new reason to invest in a new MagSafe charger in 2023 — it's called StandBy Mode.

StandBy Mode turns your iPhone into a tabletop clock and calendar (which is quite convenient for your desk at work), a digital photo frame while you’re at home, and a handful of other possibilities. Additionally, you can continue to use your iPhone while it's charging. But here’s the coolest part: if you have multiple MagSafe chargers, let's say one in your office and one in your bedroom, your iPhone will automatically bring up your preferred StandBy Mode view for each location.

That way, when you charge via MagSafe at the office, your clock and calendar will display, but when you place it on your MagSafe charger in your bedroom, your digital photos will display instead. Pretty nifty, huh? No wonder MagSafe chargers are widely considered some of the best wireless chargers around.

As you can see, there are a handful of great reasons to ditch cable charging for good. Below are our recommendations for the best MagSafe chargers available to take full advantage of fast charging capabilities and StandBy Mode.

The best MagSafe chargers

What to look for in the best MagSafe Chargers

MagSafe chargers do more than wirelessly charge your phone. They can provide utility, versatility, and even help you declutter your workspace. The best MagSafe Chargers often have the ability to charge multiple devices at once. This is great for someone who has an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Instead of taking up three wall or surge protector outlets, you can conveniently charge all three devices with a single MagSafe charging stand.

And if you’re looking for a MagSafe charger that limits downtime, look for a charger with charging speeds up to 15W. Also, it’s smart to double check whether a fast 15W MagSafe charger comes with a 20W charging block to power the wireless charger. Sometimes, you’ll need to buy that piece separately.

If you’re more concerned about wireless charging on the go, you’ll want to look for a MagSafe charger that can either mount in your car, or is portable enough to take with you. There are options great for tabletops, where you can take full advantage of iOS 17 and iPhone’s StandBy Mode, as well as portable options to charge and view your phone when you’re in the car, or even on an airplane.

How we pick the best MagSafe chargers

When we are considering MagSafe chargers, we account for price, how many devices it can charge, charging speed and portability. We also take into account special features like a pivoting charging head that allows you to change your viewing angles, or if the device comes in multiple color options.

Are these MagSafe chargers compatible with older iPhones?

Yes. MagSafe charging capabilities started with the iPhone 12 series of phones. If you have a MagSafe charger, and an iPhone 12 or newer, you won’t have any compatibility issues.