Best MagSafe chargers for your iPhone 2023

Although wireless charging promised a more convenient and clutter-free way to charge your iPhone, the inconvenient truth, however, meant slower charging speeds than its wired counterparts. And you can find thousands of accounts across the internet of people thinking their iPhone is charging on their wireless charger only to find out their battery is still depleted because the phone wasn’t exactly lined up on the charger. Thankfully, best MagSafe chargers put all those worries to bed.
MagSafe chargers magnetically snap to the back of compatible iPhones, eliminating the possibility of not charging due to poor alignment. The best MagSafe Chargers for iPhone 15 also tout fast charging speeds up to 15W, which doubles the charging speeds of early gen wireless chargers. Of course, with new updates within iOS 17, there is now a new reason to invest in a new MagSafe charger in 2023 — it's called StandBy Mode.
StandBy Mode turns your iPhone into a tabletop clock and calendar (which is quite convenient for your desk at work), a digital photo frame while you’re at home, and a handful of other possibilities. Additionally, you can continue to use your iPhone while it's charging. But here’s the coolest part: if you have multiple MagSafe chargers, let's say one in your office and one in your bedroom, your iPhone will automatically bring up your preferred StandBy Mode view for each location.
That way, when you charge via MagSafe at the office, your clock and calendar will display, but when you place it on your MagSafe charger in your bedroom, your digital photos will display instead. Pretty nifty, huh? No wonder MagSafe chargers are widely considered some of the best wireless chargers around.
As you can see, there are a handful of great reasons to ditch cable charging for good. Below are our recommendations for the best MagSafe chargers available to take full advantage of fast charging capabilities and StandBy Mode.
The best MagSafe chargers
Best overall
+ Charges multiple devices
+ 15W charging speeds
+ USB-C charging option
- Expensive
Having three different wall charging blocks to charge multiple devices at once is a pain, and a mess. The Anker 737 MagGo charger can charge your iPhone, while supporting StandBy Mode, charge your Apple Watch, and other USB-C enabled devices simultaneously. One device, one wall outlet. The 15W charger can bring an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in less than an hour, and supports both vertical and horizontal viewing angles.
Great for Apple Devices
+ Can charge three devices at one
+ CryoBoost for battery health
+ Can turn off status light
- No USB-C charging option
The ESR 3-in-1 charger can simultaneously charge three devices at once. Its “CyroBoost” charging dissipates heat away from your iPhone, so it's less wear on the battery. You can even turn off the status lights and charge in “dark charging mode” to keep annoying lights at bay at night.
Most portable
+ Lightweight
+ Portable
+ Affordable
- Slower charging speeds
The MOFT Magnetic Power Bank is a great option for MagSafe wireless charging on the go. It’s only 0.5 inches thick, adding little bulk to the back of your phone, and only weighs 0.09 pounds, so you won’t notice a heavy battery pack weighing your phone down either. This battery pack is stackable meaning you can snap other accessories onto it, such as a MagSafe Wallet Stand that can hold your ID and credit card as well.
Affordable Car Accessory
+ Small footprint
+ Snaps to vent in car
+ Affordable
- Charges iOS devices slower than Android
For those who spend long hours commuting, whether to and from work or school, or transporting children around, the Mophie Snap+ keeps your phone conveniently charged while in the car. It clips onto your vent for convenient viewing. It comes with a snap adapter to quickly connect your phone to the charger with one hand. Keep in mind, its maxium 15W charging speed is reserved for Android phones, while iPhones experience slower 7.5W charging.
Best design
+ Charges three devices at once
+ Fast charging
+ Swiveling connector for adjustable viewing angles
- It's expensive
The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe charging stand charges three devices wirelessly at once. You can attach your iPhone to the stand and adjust the connecting head for optimal viewing angles. The base features an Apple Watch charger and a separate 7.5W Qi Certified Wireless Charger for other wireless charging enabled devices. This is on the expensive side of MagSafe wireless chargers, but it’s also one of the best designed ones you'll find.
Best MagSafe Car Charger
+ Mounts to dashboard and windshield
+ Adjustable for multiple viewing angles
+ Works with Otterbox protective case
- Bulky design
This is an ideal MagSafe charger for rideshare drivers or for commuters. The mount can snap to either your dashboard, or your windshield, and is adjustable for you to get a prime viewing angle. And MagSafe compatible cases are able to snap onto the mount without having to remove the case. The charging speeds aren’t the fastest, but this MagSafe charger provides you with the most options for placement inside of your car.
Clean Design
+ Looks great
+ Fast charging
+ Simple and small design
- Power adapter not included
Nomad designs some polished looking accessories and its MagSafe wireless charger is no exception. Plain and simple. Beyond its elegant design, it charges quickly boasting 15W of charging speeds to your connected iPhone. It’s also a sturdy and heavy charger weighing over a pound. Keep in mind, you’ll need to purchase the 20W wall adapter separately, which is a pain considering the stand itself costs over $100.
Best for home decor
+ Available in several colors
+ Dual device charging
+ Unique design
- Only 7.5W charging speeds
The best part about the Courant Mag 2 Charger is that there are several different colors to match wherever you decide to put the charger in your home or office. On top of that home decor friendly colorway, it also features dual wireless charging capabilities, so you can charge both your iPhone or AirPods. The phone charger boasts speeds up to 7.5W, while the base wireless charger charges devices at 5W.
Most versatile
+ Small size
+ Lightweight
+ Versatile
- Base doesn’t have rubber feet
Road warriors can have their wireless charging, too. With the Spigen OneTap, you can turn virtually any ledge, tabletop, or even the back of an airplane seat, into a place to wireless charge your phone. This small charging device has an adjustable clip to securely grab onto the edge of a tabletop. It’s small, lightweight, and even comes with a convenient carabiner for extra portability. And if you’re on an older flight that lacks inflight entertainment, this is the perfect hack to watch your favorite content on your phone by mounting it to the seat in front of you.
Made by Apple
+ Fast charging
+ Affordable
+ Wirelessly charges iPhone 8 and up
- USB-C power adapter sold separately
Go straight to the source for your iPhone charging needs with the Apple MagSafe charger. It sports quick 15W MagSafe wireless charging, and surprisingly, considering it’s from Apple, the wireless charger is quite affordable too. The downside is it doesn’t ship with a 20W charging wall adapter, so you’ll need to purchase that separately.
What to look for in the best MagSafe Chargers
MagSafe chargers do more than wirelessly charge your phone. They can provide utility, versatility, and even help you declutter your workspace. The best MagSafe Chargers often have the ability to charge multiple devices at once. This is great for someone who has an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Instead of taking up three wall or surge protector outlets, you can conveniently charge all three devices with a single MagSafe charging stand.
And if you’re looking for a MagSafe charger that limits downtime, look for a charger with charging speeds up to 15W. Also, it’s smart to double check whether a fast 15W MagSafe charger comes with a 20W charging block to power the wireless charger. Sometimes, you’ll need to buy that piece separately.
If you’re more concerned about wireless charging on the go, you’ll want to look for a MagSafe charger that can either mount in your car, or is portable enough to take with you. There are options great for tabletops, where you can take full advantage of iOS 17 and iPhone’s StandBy Mode, as well as portable options to charge and view your phone when you’re in the car, or even on an airplane.
How we pick the best MagSafe chargers
When we are considering MagSafe chargers, we account for price, how many devices it can charge, charging speed and portability. We also take into account special features like a pivoting charging head that allows you to change your viewing angles, or if the device comes in multiple color options.
Are these MagSafe chargers compatible with older iPhones?
Yes. MagSafe charging capabilities started with the iPhone 12 series of phones. If you have a MagSafe charger, and an iPhone 12 or newer, you won’t have any compatibility issues.