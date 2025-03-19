Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now

After this week's Amazon Big Spring Sale announcement, it's no surprise that Walmart is stepping up to the plate with its own impressive set of savings. Today, the retail giant announced its upcoming Super Savings Week event, which will begin March 24 and run through April 1.

The sale will offer incredible deals on top items across home, patio, fashion, electronics and much more. Below, I've included a sneak preview of next week's deals (that you can actually shop right now) to give you a taste of what to expect. In the meantime, there are tons of other excellent discounts up for grabs.

For instance, you can get a head start on your spring cleaning with up to 50% off Bissell floor care. If you're in need of a new TV, you can save an unbelievable $1,530 on the Samsung 55" S90C 4K OLED TV. Plus, Walmart's Patio and Garden Event has everything you need to update your outdoor space for less this season.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals you can shop now ahead of Walmart's Super Savings Week. For more ways to save, see our Walmart promo codes page.

Walmart's Super Savings Week Preview Deals

Char-Broil Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill: was $249 now $169 at Walmart Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $169 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $130 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

My Favorite Deals

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Lego sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $14. The sale includes Disney characters, Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Bissell floor care: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Looking to get a head start on spring cleaning? Bissell vacuums and floor care can get the job done right. Even better? The brand is now offering up to 50% off at Walmart. Shop handheld vacuums, carpet cleaners, stick vacuums and more (all for less).

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you get ready for the upcoming season. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $35 at Walmart Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

TVs

VIZIO 65" 4K UHD Smart TV: was $428 now $328 at Walmart This Vizio TV has a large 65" display with a 4K resolution and is currently available at an absurd price. It doesn't have the fastest refresh rate, at 65Hz, but you can't complain at this price. If you've been thinking about getting a bigger TV but weren't prepared to spend a lot, this is a deal to jump on.

LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Hisense 85" 4K QLED TV: was $1,198 now $798 at Walmart Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

Patio Furniture

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $27 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $35 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $139 now $75 at Walmart Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $159 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Headphones and Speakers

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 at Walmart The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $119 at Walmart This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Walmart The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our review. My favorite part though is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $328 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Laptops and Tablets

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $269 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Small Appliances

Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $149 now $80 at Walmart Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comfort of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.