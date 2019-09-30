YouTube TV Lands on Fire TV: What You Need to Know

Amazon and Google are finally playing nice. Yes, after ages of the companies warring over who can sell what products, Fire TV devices finally have both YouTube and YouTube TV.

The former arrived on Amazon Fire back in April, when the parties announced they'd buried the virtual ax. Today's news pertains to the latter, which Amazon announced in a post on the blogging platform Medium (weird, right?).

Fire TV devices that support YouTube TV

Devices that can run the YouTube TV app include current and previous generation Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Cube (both the original and the upcoming model) and the Fire TV Stick 4K. The first generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV (1st Gen) are the two Fire TV devices that don't support the app.

We like YouTube TV's aesthetically pleasing interface and solid cloud DVR, but missing channels harmed its score.

Amazon Fire TV devices also support Apple TV Plus, but we're still looking forward to possible news that Amazon and Disney worked out their negotiations. Yes, at the time of writing this Fire TV devices are not included on the list of supported devices for Disney Plus.

Of course, Amazon doesn't have to have these compatibility issues, but that's the price of using your own app store and your own version of Android (Amazon Fire OS).