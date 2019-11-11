Disney Plus devices and smart TVs: Here's what you can use

If you're excited about Disney Plus, you'll want to know which streaming devices support the streaming service. And the good news is that the list is pretty broad.

Disney Plus is set to launch November 12, and right now the only major omission is the Nintendo Switch.

Disney+ Streaming Service supported devices

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets

Roku boxes and sticks and TVs

Google Chromecast and Chromecast-enabled devices

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Android phones, Android TV

Apple TV (integrated with the TV app, available as in-app purchase)

Microsoft Xbox One

Sony PlayStation 4

Android-based Sony Smart TVs

Chromebooks will be supported

Samsung and LG devices

If your devices are on that list, you'll probably want to check out our guide for how to sign up for Disney Plus.

The biggest bit of news from this list the inclusion of the Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, which were left off the first Disney Plus supported devices list, which was released this past August.

Amazon announced the news in an email sent to the press, stating Disney Plus will be available on "Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets." A report published by The Wall Street Journal claimed that the Fire platforms were missing because of a dispute over ad revenue.

As noted above, the Nintendo Switch is missing, but we're not entirely shocked. The only streaming apps on Nintendo's portable console are Hulu and YouTube.