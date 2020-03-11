Where to buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure — Walmart has it right now

Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. It's also a great accessory to have if you're not the type of person to jump on a treadmill or join a pricey gym.

The downside is that it's getting increasingly harder to find. And now that more and more people are self isolating and ditching their gyms for at-home workouts, the Ring Fit Adventure has become a hot commodity.

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure: $69 @ Walmart

They're running low on stock, but Walmart has some Ring Fit Adventure inventory left. Even better, it's $10 off. View Deal

The Ring Fit Adventure consists of two accessories — a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. The Ring-Con is a flexible hoop with two pads for pushing and pulling the ring in and out. You slide your Joy-Con into it much like how you would with the Nintendo Labo. The Leg Strap goes around your thigh and also contains slot where you slide in your Joy-Con. (Joy-Cons not included).

In our Ring Fit Adventure review, we were able to figure out how to use the Ring-Con relatively fast. Ring Fit Adventure, the name of the included game, is an obstacle course-style adventure that'll have you running in place, pulling on the Ring-Con, and performing repetitive sets of squats.

It's all fun and a nice way to get a sweat in, but keep in mind you'll probably burn more calories at the gym. That said, here's where you can still buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure.