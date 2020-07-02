Where to buy face masks — best face masks for sale now

Coronavirus is surging throughout the United States. As a result, you may be wondering where to buy face masks online. Well, we have good news. Face masks can be purchased just about anywhere these days. Many designers, retailers, and even mattress manufacturers are offering face masks.

That's a good thing because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) still recommends wearing a face mask when venturing outside or when you're near other people. So we're rounding up all the places where to buy face masks and face coverings right now.

Where to buy face masks right now

Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-Pack: $30 @ Avocado

You wouldn't think a mattress company could be a spot where to buy face masks, but Avocado has released a reusable cotton face mask. The Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-pack costs $30. They're made of 100% organic cotton.

UA Sportsmask: $30 @ Under Armour

Yes, the UA Sportsmask is very expensive for a face mask. However, it's not just any face mask. The UA Sportsmask is designed especially for runners and athletes who want to work out while protecting others — and themselves — from potentially spreading virus. The water-resistant mask adjustable, washable, and is light enough to let air through so you can workout hard without feeling like you're about to pass out from lack of air. It will ship August 17.

RNS Face Masks: $18 @ Vistaprint

Vistaprint's RNS masks are made with a replaceable nanofilter system (RNS) that blocks airborne contaminants. The masks can also be washed and reused. They're available with patterns, designs, or plain. They also make mask for kids from $13.

Adidas Face Mask 3-Pack: $16 @ Adidas

Adidas has a new line of washable face masks. The mask is breathable and made of 93% recycled polyester and 7% elastane. Better yet, $2 from every pack sold will go to Save the Children's Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Self Pro Summer Face Mask: $15 @ Amazon

Wondering where to buy face masks for the hot, summer weather? Amazon has the Self Pro Summer Face Mask on sale for $15.99. This face mask/neck gaiter is made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you cool in hot weather. It also offers protection from UV rays.

Sustainable Face Mask: $8 @ Emilia George

Sustainable clothing brand Emilia George has a new line of face masks. The masks are made of 100% cotton and feature a flexible nose bridge. They also offer a sustainable line of masks, which are made of cupro (a biproduct of cotton production). These masks are $10 each.

Purple Mattress Face Mask 2-Pack: $20 @ Purple

Purple Mattress is renown for its comfy mattresses and pillows. Now the manufacturer is launching its first face mask. Each mask is made of moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh (nylon and spandex) that's also used in Purple's pillows. There's also a built-in cotton filter. It's available in children and adult sizes.

Triple-Layer Face Mask: $17 @ Eastern Serenity

The Eastern Serenity Face Mask is made of three layers of cotton, which lets you wash and reuse your mask. The masks come in different styles and some feature built-in filters. Prices start from $17.

Unisex Reusable Face Mask: $16 @ Noellery

Noellery has over 40 different styles of face masks with prices starting at $16. Many of the masks offers four layers of protection and are made of 100% microfiber, which allows them to stretch if needed. The masks are available in various colors/designs for adults and children. (Children's masks cost $12).

Face Masks 2-Pack: $4 @ Target

Wondering where to buy face masks that don't cost over $10? Target has this 2-pack of face masks on sale for just $4. The masks are machine washable and made of cotton. They're available in black, navy, pink, or red.

Modenna Face Mask 50-Pack: $19 @ Amazon

Amazon offers this 50-pack of disposable Modenna Face Masks for just $19. The 3-ply masks feature amelt-blown polypropylene filtration layer.

good hYOUman In This Together Face Mask: $22 @ Zappos

The good hYOUman In This Together Face Mask is a double-layered cotton face mask that can be washed and reused. The mask is made in the U.S. and comes in one size only.

Fanatics Face Mask 3-Pack: $24 @ Fans Edge

Sports fans who want to show their team colors should head to Fans Edge. The retailer has a wide collection of face masks branded with popular sports teams. A pack of three costs just $24.99.

Fabric Face Mask: $22 @ Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett is a Los Angeles-based company that makes premium aprons and chef gear. They've started making reusable fabric face masks. The masks feature a pocket so that you can add a filter. (Filter not included). For each mask purchased, the company donates a mask to frontline workers.

Disposable Face Masks: $34 @ Mask Central

Mask Central is offering disposable face masks from $34 for a pack of 50. The company has partnered with the state of Virginia and LifeMart to provide masks for employees returning to work. Businesses can also take advantage of Mask Central's face mask subscriptions, which offer bulk pricing on disposable and KN95 masks.

NBA Face Masks: $14 @ NBA Store

The NBA Store is selling NBA face masks for $14. Even better, all proceeds from the sale of the face mask will go toward Feeding America and Second Harvest Canada. Plus, Fanatics will donate one face mask for every face mask purchased.

Face Masks 5-Pack: $20 @ Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers' face masks are made in the USA and claim to filter filter 86% of particles of 0.3 microns. The three pleat, washable face masks are also designed to minimize interior humidity when wearing them for long periods of time.

Daily Personal Protection Kit: $46 @ Adorama

The ultimate face mask kit for anyone who has to venture outside, this kit includes ten KN95 masks and one 4-ounce bottle of wash-free hand sanitizer. Plus, you also get a full face shield that you can wear over your mask for added protection.

Reusable Ear Loop Face Mask 2-Pack: $17 @ DailySteals

DailySteals offers this 2-pack of Reusable Ear Loop Face Masks for $17.99. The washable masks are made of cotton and polyester fabric with adjustable ear loops.

Jimmy Case Face Masks 2-Pack: $30 @ Jimmy Case

Jimmy Case is renown for its iPhone wallet cases. However, the company is now offering washable face masks. A pack of two masks costs $30 and for every mask purchased, Jimmy Case will donate a mask to service providers.

Adult/Child Mask Sets: $18 @ PaigeLauren

PaigeLauren is offering matching face masks for parents and children. The washable masks come in a set of adult/child or a set of adult/child/mini. Even better, the company is donating proceeds to the FIGS Frontline Responders Fund.

RSA KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack: $19 @ Adorama

KN95 masks are similar to the N95 mask, but not the same. (The N95 provides a tighter seal, which is why they're preferred by healthcare workers). KN95 masks are generally used by healthcare workers in China. Adorama has this 10-pack on sale for $19. That's $10 cheaper than they were last month.

Cubcoats face masks for kids: $12 @ Cubcoats

Cubcoats' line of children's face masks are made of two layers of cotton fabric. They're recommended for kids ages 4 and older. Plus, 10% of proceeds are donated to FeedingAmerica.org to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Radian 3-Layer Mask 5-Pack: $35 @ Radian

Radian has a new 3-layer reusable face mask that's ready to ship in just 3 to 5 days. The unisex mask is available in light blue or black. Each mask (5 included) has elastic ear loops. They can also be printed with logos. They also offer a 2-layer mask (pack of 5) for $25.

Foco Face Masks 3-Pack: $13 @ Foco

From the LA Lakers to the NY Jets, Foco has a variety of sports-themed face masks that let you show your pride every time you don a mask. Packs start at $13. (Each pack includes three masks). Even better, Foco is donating proceeds to the CDC Foundation.

Disposable Face Masks 50-Pack: $19 @ Adorama

If you're looking for where to buy face masks you can dispose of, Adorama has this 50-pack for just $19. Each 3-ply mask is pleated for extra protection.

Hot Chillys Chil-Block Half Mask: $25 @ Zappos

This insulated face mask provides protection from the nose to your neck. It has a rear hook-and-loop closure to provide a personalized fit. It can be used for runs to the grocery store or for outdoor exercise.

Cloth Face Mask: $6 @ StringKing

StringKing is a sports brand/apparel company that's the official supplier of the National Lacrosse League. They're now offering washable, cloth masks for $6.99. They also offer disposable face masks in packs of 50, 1,000, 24,000, and 48,000 from $39.

Marvel Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

From the Incredible Hulk to Black Panther, these face masks feature your favorite Marvel characters and logos. They're machine washable and available in various sizes.

Noordi Antimicrobrial Face Mask: $6 @Samuel Johnston

Noordi is a popular Scandinavian baby stroller manufacturer. They're now making face masks for adults and children. The masks are washable and come in different colors.

Washable face mask: $6 @ Etsy

These cotton face masks from BKB Tailoring can be washed and worn regularly. The unisex masks are made from 6 layers of cotton with soft breathable fabric. One size fits both men and women.

Star Wars Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

Disney has announced its new line of face masks. The masks include characters from your favorite movies including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more. The cloth masks are machine washable and Disney is will donate all profits of U.S. sales (up to $1 million) to Medshare. The masks will are available for preorder now and will ship June 29.

KN95 Masks (20-Count): $39 @ Wyze

Smart home maker Wyze is selling a 20-pack of KN95 masks for $39.99. The disposable masks are similar to the N95 mask, though they're not exactly the same. They are approved by the CDC NPPTL Respirator Assessments to Support the COVID-19 Response.

Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask 3-Pack: $30 @ Los Angeles Apparel

Los Angeles Apparel is selling its 3-pack of reusable face masks for $30. The company is also donating masks to all hospitals in the Los Angele area, reports the New York Times.

Custom Face Masks: $14 @ Signs.com

Signs.com is a company that specializes in custom signage. They're now offering customizable masks for children, adults, and companies. Each mask is washable and made of 2-layer polyester fabric. It's one of the spots where to buy face masks if you need them in large quantities and with logos.

Washable Face Mask: $14 @ NxTSTOP

NxTSTOP specializes in eco-friendly travel wear. The company is also offering cotton or bamboo face masks. Each mask costs $14 and every month NxTSTOP donates 1,000 masks to a different charity affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Washable Face Masks: from $2 @ Gearbest

One of the least expensive spots where to buy face masks is Gearbest. They have multiple disposable and washable face masks on sale from $2.99.

Face Masks w/ filter 4-Pack: $19 @ Electric Styles

The Electric Styles has a wide variety of washable face masks with built-in anti-dust and anti-pollution filters that can be replaced. The PM 2.5 filters block tiny particles or droplets in the air that are two and one half microns or less in width. It's one of the spots where to buy face masks if you're looking for something stylish.

Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack: $13 @ Newegg

Newegg is one of many spots where to buy face masks. This pack of disposable face masks includes 50 masks total. Each mask has three layers. There's an outer layer (to block dust), a middle layer (for filtration of fine particles and droplets), and an inner layer (made of soft fiber and moisture-proof).

Cotton Face Mask 6-Pack: $49 @ Naturepedic

Mattress company Naturepedic is offering a 6-pack of cotton, washable face masks for $49. The masks are made in Chagrin Falls, OH, and they're sold at cost and not for profit.

Antibacterial Face Mask 3-Pack: $20 @ Inkerman

The Inkerman Face Mask is made with an electrostatic filter that protects against airborne contaminants. For every mask ordered, Inkerman will donate a mask to essential workers in the frontlines.

Thompson Tee Cotton Face Mask: $5 @ Thompson Tee

This double-layered cotton mask is washable and reusable. For every 3 masks sold, Thompson Tee is donating 1 mask to a hospital in need.

Adult reusable face mask: from $9 to $12 @ Sock Fancy

Like its name suggests, Sock Fancy is a company devoted to selling socks. However, they're now on our list of where to buy face masks. They have reusable face masks in a variety of different colors/styles. For every mask sold, they will donate a mask to frontline workers. The masks are designed in Atlanta, GA.

First Aid Face Mask 10-Pack: $10 @AKings

New York-based designer Alan King is offering face masks for as little as a $1. (A 10-pack costs $10). They're available in black, grey, and blue (random based on supply). A portion of the profit from orders will go toward donating supplies to local communities. It's one of the least expensive spots where to buy face masks.

Disney Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

These masks are the perfect way to get children to wear face masks. They feature classic Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and Marie. The masks are machine washable and available in various sizes.

Where to buy face coverings

The CDC suggests the use of homemade masks (e.g. bandanas and scarves) to protect others and yourself from spreading coronavirus. Keep in mind that the best form of prevention still remains social distancing, but if you must venture outside, these face coverings can provide some protection.

Infini2 Neck Gaiter: $21 @ Amazon

The Infini2 is designed for runners and cyclists who looking for added face protection while venturing outside. It's made of a breathable microfiber polyester.

Foco Neck Gaiter Scarf: from $10 @ Foco

These neck gaiters can be worn to cover your mouth and nose while showing off your favorite sports team. Even if you're not a sports fan — if you're looking where to buy face masks Foco has a wide variety of masks with paw prints, golden retrievers, and more.

CoolNet Buff for Kids: $26 @ REI

This buff can be worn multiple ways as a headband, beanie, or a full mask. It's designed for kids ages 6 to 11.

Burton Kids Balaclava: $20 @ Zappos

The Burton Kids Balaclava protects a child's nose and mouth from the elements. It's a full coverage ski mask made with breathable DryRide Ultrawick fleece finish.

Bula Hing Convertible: $17 @ Zappos

The Bula Hing Convertible offers full face protection and is made of polyester and spandex. It's available in Black or Dahlia.

Seirus Original Quick Clava: $24 @ Eastern Mountain Sports

The high visibility Quick Clava is made with warm polyester fleece and can be worn as a hat, neckwarmer, or balaclava. Its flourescent color also makes it great to wear if you're running outdoors.

Seirus Men's Comfort Masque: $14 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

The Seirus Men's Comfort Masque is waterproof and windproof. It also offers a cozy fleece lining to protect from cold temperatures.

Under Armour Balaclava Hoodie: $54 @ REI

Need to go for an outdoor run? Along with proper social distancing, this Under Armour Hoodie can keep you protected thanks to its built-in balaclava. It's currently 35% off.

Seirus Balaclava: $15 @ REI

The Seirus Balaclava protects your face, head, and neck from the outside elements. Normally priced at $21, it's one the least expensive balaclavas we've seen at just $15.73.

Barbour Plain Boucle Scarf: $26 @ Backcountry

The Barbour Plain Boucle Scarf is a one-size-fits-all unisex scarf that can double as a face protector. It's on sale at 56% off.

Seirus Polar Scarf: $10 @ REI

The Seirus Polar Scarf is made with soft, breathable midweight fleece. It can be adjusted with its Velcro closures.

Gap Oblong Scarf: $28 @ Gap

The Gap isn't high on our list when it comes to where to buy face masks, but this navy blue gingham scarf can be used to cover your mouth and nose when masks aren't an option. It costs $28 at Gap.

Seirus Magnemask Combo Clava: $37 @ Backcountry

This balaclava can be worn as a hood, face mask, or neck warmer. It's made with a moisture-wicking material that prevents sweat and condensation.

The North Face Chunky Tube Scarf: $19 @ REI

This unisex tube scarf can be used to protect your mouth and nose. It's available in Deep Garnet/Cedar Brown and Trellis Green/Ponderosa Green.

Carolina Paisley Bandana: $4 @ REI

The CDC recommends using bandanas and other cloths to protect others — and yourself — from spreading virus.

Balaclava Face Mask: $5 @ Home Depot

You wouldn't think of Home Depot as a spot where to buy face masks, but this balaclava is one of the least expensive ones we've seen. The one-size-fits-all mask protects your face and neck from the elements. View Deal

Seirus Neofleece Combo Scarf: $24 @ REI

This contoured face masks covers your nose and mouth from the elements. It has directional breath holes that direct air down and away from the face. View Deal

Under Armour Men's ColdGear Balaclava: $22 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This balaclava is designed to keep your face warm, but it can also keep your nose and mouth protected. It has a perforated mouth panel for enhanced ventilation and breathability. View Deal

Buff DryFlx+ Balaclava: $49 @ REI

This balaclava is designed to keep you dry and comfortable. It protects your mouth and nose from the elements and also has reflective elements to improve visibility in low light.View Deal

Where to buy face masks in the UK

Buff head gear: shop all Buff @ Go Outdoors

Buff head gear can be worn in numerous different ways, including as a protective face mask. Go Outdoors offers a variety of styles and prices from £14.35. View Deal

SwannandWolff Star Wars Face Mask: £6 @ Etsy

Show off your inner geek with this Star Wars adult face mask. It's made of cotton and features a jersey pocket inside with a coffee filter. View Deal

SwannandWolff Marvel Face Mask: £6 @ Esty

What's better than a Star Wars face mask? A retro Marvel face mask, of course. The cotton face mask is also made by SwannandWolff and features the Incredible Hulk and Spidey. View Deal

Neck warmers: from £7 @ Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse has a variety of neck warmers and snoods that can be used as protective face masks. Many are currently on sale with prices starting at £7.49. View Deal

Where to buy face masks online - tips

Buying face masks if easier now than it was a few months ago. However, there are a few things to keep in mind as you look where to buy face masks online. First of all, using a face mask doesn't guarantee protection from COVID-19. You still run the risk of being infected if you constantly touch your face, don't wash your hands, or incorrectly remove your face mask. (The WHO has a tutorial on how to properly wear and remove face masks).

Also, if you happen to come across stock of face masks, purchase only what you need. Alternatively, you can purchase some for yourself and donate the rest to your local hospital or first responders.

If you prefer to make your own face mask, we have guides that show you how to make a face mask at home and how to clean a face mask (if applicable).